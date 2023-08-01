Accidental Mishap: Street Fighter 6 Player Accidentally Reveals Nude Chun Li Mod in Live Broadcast

Accidental Nude Mod Incident Rocks “Street Fighter 6” Tournament on Twitch

As we all know, “Street Fighter 6” (Street Fighter 6), like many masterpieces produced by Capcom (Capcom), supports various PC version mods, including the popular “King’s New King” Clothes” nude mods, usually these mods are used in private, but recently an overseas player accidentally showed the “naked Chun Li” to everyone in a live broadcast.

This surprise accident happened on July 31 in the online tournament of “Fighting Whirlwind 6” held on the Twitch channel “Corner 2 Corner”. When the game progressed to Packz (Chun Li) and Lensta (Kimberly), as soon as he entered the battle After the screen, the screen presented made the judges and the anchor dumbfounded.

Yes, Chun Li of Packz player is completely nude, and this is obviously caused by the mod of the PC version, and the game was also interrupted urgently, and the VOD screen has been deleted, but it is still recorded by the great network.

As a matter of fact, not long after the release of “Quick Fighting Whirlwind 6”, many mod developers on NexusMod, a well-known modding forum, have released many nude mods, including Chunli and Qianmi, and there are many other appearances Mods can be replaced.

Of course, this is not the first time in the history of e-sports events that the installation of Mods appeared on the live broadcast. Last year, in an overseas “Super Smash Bros. Spiking talk for naked flare mods”.

Interestingly, the anchor was embarrassed for a while at the time of the incident, held back his laughter and smoothed things over and explained: “As you can see, “Quick Fighting Tornado 6″ is an 18+ game.” So far, “Corner 2 Corner “The official did not explain the reason for the nude Chun Li incident.

Twitch Community Guidelines expressly prohibit custom gameplay or visual modifications that contain nudity or sexual content. Although the Corner 2 Corner Twitch channel has not been banned at present, and the event is still going on smoothly, it depends on whether Twitch officials take action in the future.

Obviously, any Capcom game can be an 18+ game with mods installed, and perhaps any organizer of online e-sports events should pay special attention to mod installation issues to prevent similar accidents from happening again.

