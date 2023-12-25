Home » Acer presenta il Notebook Gaming Predator Triton Neo 16 • Techzilla
Technology

Acer presenta il Notebook Gaming Predator Triton Neo 16 • Techzilla

by admin
Acer presenta il Notebook Gaming Predator Triton Neo 16 • Techzilla

Acer recently presented its latest jewel in the world of gaming: the notebook Predator Triton Neo 16 (PTN16-51). This cutting-edge device is equipped with new Intel Core Ultra processors, equipped with dedicated AI processing capabilities, and powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, making it the ideal choice for gamers and content creators looking for high performance.

Immersive Visual Experience and Cutting-Edge Cooling

The Predator Triton Neo 16 boasts a large 16-inch display with a resolution up to 3.2K and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. Calman certified, this panel ensures accurate colors right out of the box, offering a world-class viewing experience for both the most demanding games and the most demanding applications.

The Triton Neo 16’s advanced cooling system uses a AeroBlade fan fifth generation and a liquid metal thermal paste on the CPU. This combination ensures that the notebook maintains peak performance even under stress, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted gaming experience.

Intelligent Device Control

Thanks to the software Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0powered by artificial intelligence, and the proprietary app PredatorSense, users can easily manage communications and device. With optimized features and an intuitive interface, the Predator Triton Neo 16 puts complete control at your fingertips.

Multimedia experience with TOP performance and graphics

Powered by the new Intel Core Ultra H-series processors and the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, the Triton Neo 16 offers exceptional performance and support for the latest technologies, including NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 for AI-enhanced visuals.

With multiple display options, including up to 3.2K resolution at 165Hz and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, the Triton Neo 16 offers a complete multimedia experience. Acer Purified Voice 2.0 technology and Calman certification guarantee lifelike colors and crystal-clear communications.

See also  Steam's highly praised interactive love simulation "Ten Dates", come on a speed date with 10 partners! | 4Gamers

The Triton Neo 16’s advanced thermal system, with fan AeroBlade 3D fifth generation and liquid metal thermal paste, ensures optimal performance even under intense workloads. With the Predator Sense 5.0 app, users can easily control operating modes, fan speed, and customize the 3-zone RGB keyboard lighting.

Availability and price

The Predator Triton Neo 16 (PTN16-51) will be available in Italy starting from March 2024.
Exact specifications, pricing and availability may vary by region. For further details on availability, product specifications and pricing in specific markets, please visit Acer’s official website.

Stay updated on flash offers and price errors, follow us on Telegram!

You may also like

Anami launches StarryKnight SK30 V2 chassis with tool-free...

Now you can get this great Lenovo laptop...

“Thunder Mission 1st Remake” reveals the revised version...

Wonderware Italia becomes part of the Factory Systems...

Mobile phones with the best cameras of 2023...

Samsung Shop App per lo shopping mobile…

The completely new game in the “Sonic” series...

Computer vision and image recognition: focus on datasets

Firewall series studio shuts down due to “lack...

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, the smartphone for Generation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy