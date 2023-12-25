Acer presenta il Notebook Gaming Predator Triton Neo 16 • Techzilla

Acer recently presented its latest jewel in the world of gaming: the notebook Predator Triton Neo 16 (PTN16-51). This cutting-edge device is equipped with new Intel Core Ultra processors, equipped with dedicated AI processing capabilities, and powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, making it the ideal choice for gamers and content creators looking for high performance.

Immersive Visual Experience and Cutting-Edge Cooling

The Predator Triton Neo 16 boasts a large 16-inch display with a resolution up to 3.2K and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. Calman certified, this panel ensures accurate colors right out of the box, offering a world-class viewing experience for both the most demanding games and the most demanding applications.

The Triton Neo 16’s advanced cooling system uses a AeroBlade fan fifth generation and a liquid metal thermal paste on the CPU. This combination ensures that the notebook maintains peak performance even under stress, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted gaming experience.

Intelligent Device Control

Thanks to the software Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0powered by artificial intelligence, and the proprietary app PredatorSense, users can easily manage communications and device. With optimized features and an intuitive interface, the Predator Triton Neo 16 puts complete control at your fingertips.

Multimedia experience with TOP performance and graphics

Powered by the new Intel Core Ultra H-series processors and the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, the Triton Neo 16 offers exceptional performance and support for the latest technologies, including NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 for AI-enhanced visuals.

With multiple display options, including up to 3.2K resolution at 165Hz and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, the Triton Neo 16 offers a complete multimedia experience. Acer Purified Voice 2.0 technology and Calman certification guarantee lifelike colors and crystal-clear communications.

The Triton Neo 16’s advanced thermal system, with fan AeroBlade 3D fifth generation and liquid metal thermal paste, ensures optimal performance even under intense workloads. With the Predator Sense 5.0 app, users can easily control operating modes, fan speed, and customize the 3-zone RGB keyboard lighting.

Availability and price

The Predator Triton Neo 16 (PTN16-51) will be available in Italy starting from March 2024.

Exact specifications, pricing and availability may vary by region. For further details on availability, product specifications and pricing in specific markets, please visit Acer’s official website.

