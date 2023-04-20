Acer Swift X 16 now also has an AMD processor version

Acer Swift X 16 Promotional Image, with the Swift X sat on a dark table shrouded in darkness, the hint of a drone controller and a DSLR lurking in the gloom.

Acer’s Swift X series notebooks with built-in graphics originally launched 16-inch models, but they were limited to Core i processors before, and now they have added a new Ryzen processor option. Buyers can choose from a variety of processors from the Ryzen 5 7535HS all the way to the Ryzen 9 7940H, paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB SSD. You can also choose NVIDIA RTX 3050 or RTX 4050 discrete graphics.

Depending on your work needs, Swift X 16 can choose a 2,560 x 1,600, 165Hz IPS panel with a high refresh rate, or a 120Hz OLED panel with a 3,200 x 2,000 resolution. Acer also claims that the updated aluminum chassis provides better cooling, lighter weight and a “more confident look.” Its internal space also allows for a larger battery, allowing it to run for up to 10 hours on a full charge.

Other specs include two USB-A, two USB-C, and an HDMI 2.1 port, plus a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card reader. Pricing for the Swift X 16 starts at US$1,250.