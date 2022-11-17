GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 16GB SG Graphics Card

GALAX launched the new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB SG graphics card, equipped with a new 3.5 Slot Extreme Cooling System three-fan radiator, with a large copper plate base and nine pure copper heat pipes, and with the new WINGS 2.0 folding fan three-blade fan, bringing great Excellent heat dissipation performance, through the new DLSS 3 function, it can provide players with a smooth 4K 90FPS/120FPS extremely high-quality ray tracing game experience. It also has a high-capacity 16GB VRAM, which is suitable for high-demand creative and professional work purposes.

The GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 16GB SG graphics card measures 352mm x 153mm x 66mm. This time, the GALAX RTX 4080 SG adopts the same appearance design as the RTX 4090 SG. It adopts a black plastic display card case, a rectangular parallelepiped shape with four corners cut to form a polygonal square appearance design, and the cooling fan is changed from transparent material to black solid color Material, the RGB lighting effect is partly transferred to the display card shell, and the overall appearance design is relatively low-key and fashionable when the power is not turned on.

When connected to the power supply and turned on, the front and top of the graphics card casing will display a very large area of ​​RGB lighting effects. In a dim light environment, the entire graphics card becomes very colorful and gorgeous. Use your own Xtreme Tuner Plus software , and can adjust different lighting effects for the graphics card, which can bring the ultimate visual enjoyment.

The GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 16GB SG graphics card has a metal backplate, which can strengthen the rigidity of the PCB and enhance the supporting force, so as to avoid PCB bending damage.

On the side of the GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 16GB SG graphics card, there is a set of 1-Clip Booster 2.0 dedicated power supply ports and a set of motherboard synchronous light effect ports.

Attached is a set of motherboard synchronization lighting effect connection cables dedicated to ARGB Dark Obelisk graphics card brackets and a set of one-to-two motherboard synchronization lighting effect connection cables.

16 + 3 phase power supply design

GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 16GB SG graphics card adopts NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 non-communication PCB design.

▲ Equipped with 19-phase power supply module

In terms of power supply design, the GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 16GB SG graphics card has a 19-phase power supply module, of which 16 phases are for GPU power supply, and 3 phases are for GDDR6X power supply. The power inductor and FP 2.5K solid capacitor provide a stable power supply output for the graphics card.

▲ Using 1 set of PCIe 5.0 12VHPWR 16-pin power supply interface

The GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 16GB SG graphics card uses a PCIe 5.0 12VHPWR 16-pin power supply interface.

▲ Attached PCIe 12VHPWR 16-pin to 3x PCIe 8-pin adapter cable

In addition, a PCIe 12VHPWR 16-pin to 3x PCIe 8-pin adapter cable is attached to solve the problem that the current old architecture power supply does not support the 12VHPWR interface.

NVIDIA AD103 graphics core, TSMC 4N process

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 uses the reduced AD103-300 graphics core, adopts TSMC 4N process, has 45.9 billion transistors, Die Size is about 379mm², some units are shielded, has 7 GPC units, 38 TPC texture processing cluster and 76 SM stream multiprocessors, with 9,728 CUDA Cores, 76 third-generation RT Cores and 304 fourth-generation Tensor Cores.

▲ NVIDIA AD102-300-A1 graphics core

In terms of core clock, by using the new TSMC 4N process, the core clock of RTX 4080 has been greatly improved. The base clock is 2205MHz, the boost clock is 2505MHz, and the highest TGP is 320W. The GALAX RTX 4080 16GB SG is an overclocked version, the Boost Clock is increased to 2565MHz, the preset power consumption is maintained at 100% TGP 320W, and the PL can be unlocked to 131.3% TGP 420W.

Nvidia RTX 40 Serires Specification

GPU Codename AD103 AD102 GPCs 7 11 TPCs 38 64 SMs 76 128 CUDA Colors 9728 16384 Tensor Cores 304 (4th Gen) 512 (4th Gen) RT Cores 76 (3rd Gen) 128 (3rd Gen) Texture Units 320 328 ROPs 112 176 GPU Boost Clock 2505 MHz 2520 MHz Memory Clock 22.4 Gbps 21 Gbps Total Video Memory 16GB GDDR6X 24GB GDDR6X Memory Interface 256-bit 384-bit Memory Bandwidth 716.8 GB/s 1008 GB/s TGP 320W 450W

256-bit 16GB GDDR6X memory capacity

In terms of memory, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 has 16GB GDDR6X memory capacity and 256-bit memory controller. It adopts higher-speed 22.4Gbps GDDR6X particles, and the memory bandwidth is 716.8GB/s. Although it is less than RTX 3080 Ti, it has Higher 64MB L2 Cache capacity to meet higher resolution and more complex shader rendering operations.

▲ Micron D8BZF 24Gbps GDDR6X memory

It adopts 8 Micron D8BZF GDDR6X particle numbers, the model is MT61K512M32KPA-24, each single chip has a capacity of 16Gbit (2GB), and provides a total of 16GB of graphics memory capacity. The single-sided memory configuration can avoid the RTX 3090 double-sided 24GB GDDR6X memory The problem of overheating of the memory particles on the back of the body configuration.

3.5 Slot Extreme Cooling System Triple Fan Radiator

▲ 3.5 Slot Extreme Cooling System three-fan radiator

The GALAX RTX 4080 Serious Gaming graphics card is equipped with a new 3.5 Slot Extreme Cooling System large radiator, which uses a large-area thick copper plate base to connect 4 pcs of 8mm + 5 pcs of 6mm and penetrates to 2 sets of large-area cooling fin radiators, and has plated Nickel finish. Compared with the radiator design of RTX 4090 SG, the material of RTX 4080 SG radiator has been castrated, and the thickness of radiator has been shortened from 3.7 Slot to 3.5 Slot, but for RTX 4080 with only TGP 320W power consumption, this radiator design It can still easily cope with the heat dissipation requirements of RTX 4080, and it is also more powerful than the previous 30 series radiators. Users need to pay attention to the thickness of the heatsink. Generally, small cases such as M-ATX and M-ITX have a high chance of insufficient compatible space or insufficient air suction space.

In addition, the GDDDR6X display memory part dissipates heat through contact with the copper plate base, while the power supply components dissipate heat through the copper plate and fins to ensure a stable power supply output for the graphics card.

Brand new WINGS 2.0 three fans, 1-Clip Booster 2.0 card back fan

▲ Using the new WINGS 2.0 three fans

The GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 16GB SG graphics card uses 3 brand new WINGS 2.0 folding fan blades. All fans are 102mm in size and have 11 blades. The WINGS 2.0 fan has a folding fan blade design, and each blade is raised to 20mm height and employs double ball bearings. Compared with the previous generation, WINGS 2.0 fans have increased air flow by 25%, air pressure by 15%, airflow obstruction reduction by 50%, and service life by 67% to improve heat dissipation performance and fan durability.

Equipped with a hollowed-out metal backplane design, the extended part of the heat dissipation fins and the perforated backplane allow airflow to pass through, which can improve the heat dissipation effect.

▲ 1-Clip Booster 2.0 card back fan

GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 16GB SG is also equipped with a 1-Clip Booster 2.0 card back fan, the size of the fan is also upgraded to 102mm, and it can be installed on the holed backplane to form a Push-Pull method to extract hot air and discharge it to the CPU The area is taken away by the top and bottom chassis fans, which also support ARGB lighting effects. It is a pity that the current generation 1-Clip Booster 2.0 card back fan still depends on the design of the PCIe slot position of the motherboard, and there may be compatibility problems and cannot be installed.

ARGB Dark Obelisk Graphics Card Bracket

▲ ARGB Dark Obelisk display card bracket

GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 16GB SG comes with 1 set of ARGB Dark Obelisk graphics card brackets, which can fix and support heavy graphics cards and prevent the graphics card from being deformed due to long-term placement. In addition, the graphics card brackets also support ARGB lighting effects, which can Connect the motherboard to synchronize the lighting effects.

Support DisplayPort 1.4a, HDMI 2.1, new 8th generation NVENC video encoder

In terms of display output, the GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 16GB SG graphics card provides 3 sets of Display Port 1.4a and 1 set of HDMI 2.1 video interface, supports VEGA DSC 1.2a lossless compression display function, and both video interfaces can provide up to 8K 12bit HDR @ 60Hz resolution output, a total of 2 sets of DisplayPort 1.4a + DSC can provide up to 8K HDR @120Hz resolution output.

DisplayPort 1.4a 8.1Gbps 32.4Gbps 4K 12bit HDR @240Hz (with DSC)

8K 12bit HDR @ 60Hz (with DSC) HDMI 2.1 12Gbps 48Gbps 4K 12bit HDR @ 240Hz (with DSC)

8K 12bit HDR @ 60Hz (with DSC)

The latest 8th generation NVENC video encoder, supports AV1 hardware encoding and decoding

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 is equipped with the new Ada Lovelace architecture “AD103” graphics core, with 2 latest 8th generation NVENC video encoders and 1 5th generation NVDEC video decoder to replace CPU decoding and encoding and effectively reduce CPU usage , supports H.264 AVCHD, H.265 HEVC, VP9, ​​AV1 hardware-accelerated decoding, supports up to 8K 60FPS resolution decoding. Compared with the previous generation RTX 30 series, RTX 4080 has added support for AV1 8K 60 FPS video encoding processing, which can improve processing efficiency by 40% compared with H.264 encoding. At present, many streaming video platforms are switching to the more efficient AV1 encoding format to play, and supporting AV1 encoding and decoding will become one of the standard functions of the display card.

▲ YouTube 8K 60FPS AV1 decoding (left) & Twitch 2K 120FPS AV1 decoding (right)

▲ OBS 4K 120FPS NVENC AV1 encoding video

Xtreme Tuner Plus Utility

The GALAX Xtreme Tuner Plus software provides real-time monitoring of graphics card status, including real-time information such as core clock, memory clock, core temperature, fan speed, and GPU usage. It also allows users to adjust the graphics card clock, memory Values ​​such as body clock, voltage, and fan speed.

In addition, the Xtreme Tuner Plus software is equipped with RGB lighting effect control function, with four lighting effect conversion modes, providing adjustment of lighting effect color settings, and also has MB Sync mode, allowing users to switch to their own lighting effect control software on the motherboard To control the lighting effect synchronously, and support multiple motherboard lighting effect software such as ASUS AURA SYNC, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync and ASRock Polychrome, which is a very considerate function.

In addition, the 1-Click OC official one-click overclocking profile is provided. After applying it, 15MHz can be added to the Block Clock, and the Boost Clock can be overclocked to 2580MHz after 1-Click OC. Users can also try to use OC SCANNER’s automatic overclocking function to improve display performance.

Heat dissipation test:

In terms of heat dissipation, the test was carried out at a room temperature of about 24°C and on an open platform, and a 1-Clip Booster 2.0 card back fan was installed. When the graphics card is idle, the GPU temperature is about 34°C, and the fan remains in a stopped state. Using the Furmark program and running a load test at 2560×1440 0X MSAA, after 20 minutes, the fan automatically adjusts to 40% speed, about 1,292RPM, and the GPU core maintains an average of about 64°C at a low noise level, with a maximum temperature of 65°C. The GDDR6X GPU Memory temperature is 58°C, and the heat dissipation performance is very good. After removing the 1-Clip Booster 2.0 card back fan, the overall GPU core temperature increased by 1 °C.

Performance test:

testing platform:

Intel Core i9-13900K Processor

GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS MASTER motherboard

G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo DDR5-6000 32GB RAM

GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 16GB SG Graphics Card

Windows 11 21H2 (Build 22621.608) OS

NVIDIA 526.72 Display Driver

GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 16GB SG supports PCIe 4.0 x16 interface, the Base Clock is 2205MHz, the Boost Clock is 2565MHz, and the Memory Clock is 1400MHz. Overclock to a maximum of 2775MHz.

3DMark test:

3DMark Port Royal test

3DMark Port Royal is the first testing tool designed for real-time ray tracing. It supports Microsoft DirectX Raytracing technology, allowing players to test the performance of different graphics cards for ray tracing. GALAX RTX 4080 16GB SG got 17740 test scores.

3DMark DLSS functional test

The 3DMark NVIDIA DLSS feature test test uses Tensor Core to perform calculations on images with lower rendering resolutions in a deep learning manner, and re-outputs images with higher resolutions, which improves the fluency of the game. A new DLSS 3 version is added. And support the new Frame Generation function. Provides DLSS 2 and DLSS 3 versions, Quality, Performance and Ultra Performance Mode options, and supports up to 8K resolution.

For GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 16GB SG, the 2K resolution DLSS 3 Performance Mode setting increased from 79.93 FPS to 193.76 FPS, an increase of 142.4%; the 4K resolution DLSS 3 Performance Mode setting increased from 38.52 FPS to 129.64 FPS, an increase of 236.5%. Compared with DLSS 2, the new DLSS 3 technology increases the FPS of the game screen more exaggeratedly.

3DMark DirectX Raytracing feature test test

Using the 3DMark DirectX Raytracing feature test to run the sub-test, since it runs in the ray tracing mode of the Microsoft DXR API, 3DMark will no longer be limited to the specified NVIDIA RTX graphics card for pure ray tracing performance testing, and the AMD graphics card has also added support for Microsoft DXR API ray tracing mode, can test and compare NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards under the benchmark test. The results show that the average FPS value of GALAX RTX 4080 16GB SG is 83.29.

“Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” game performance test

“Rainbow Six: Siege” is a mainstream arena game, featuring a 5V5 first-person tactical shooting game. The game system focuses on team confrontation. RB6 game users usually pursue high FPS to obtain the best picture smoothness and lower picture delay to improve the game operation experience.

The test uses the built-in performance benchmark tool of “Rainbow Six: Siege” game, and obtained an average of 828FPS, 701FPS and 405FPS at 1080P, 2K and 4K resolutions respectively. The RTX 4090 graphics card can provide for mainstream competitive FPS games. The extremely smooth gaming experience can meet the needs of FPS gamers.

“Cyberpunk 2077” game performance test

“Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” is a 3A masterpiece game launched in 2020. It focuses on first-person role-playing games. The game has special effects elements such as ray tracing reflection, ambient light occlusion, shadows, and global diffuse lighting. Therefore, game equipment needs Very high, especially the CPU and GPU performance, it can be called a monster-level 4K masterpiece game, which can be used to test and compare the game performance of GPU graphics cards.

The test uses the built-in performance benchmark tool of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” game Patch 1.6, and uses Nvidia FrameView 1.3 to record the game FPS value. With 4K resolution, high texture, and extremely high quality settings, without DLSS3 enabled, the RTX 4080 gets an average of 59.5FPS, and with DLSS3 enabled, it gets an average of 135.3FPS, an increase of 127%. With ray tracing turned on and the ultra-high quality setting, without DLSS enabled, the RTX 4080 gets an average of 28.6FPS. After turning on DLSS3 performance, it gets an average of 110.3FPS, an increase of 285%. With the new AD103 core and DLSS3 function, RTX 4080 can meet the requirements of Cyberpunk 2077 4K 90+FPS extremely high-quality ray tracing games, and only a little bit can meet the requirements of 4K 120FPS extremely high-quality ray tracing games, successfully replacing RTX 3090 / 3090 Ti 4K 60FPS game performance is very good.

“A Plague Tale: Requiem” game performance test

“A Plague Tale: Requiem” is a 3A masterpiece game that will be launched in October 2022. It is a single-player action-adventure game. The game uses very delicate materials and light and shadow effects, so the performance requirements of the GPU are very high. It is very suitable for testing and comparing GPUs. Displays the gaming performance table for the card.

The test adopts the beginning storyline process of “A Plague Tale: Requiem”, and uses Nvidia FrameView 1.3 to record the actual game FPS value for 42 seconds. With 4K resolution and medium quality settings, without DLSS3 enabled, the RTX 4080 gets an average of 64.5FPS, and with DLSS3 enabled, it gets an average of 158.5FPS, an increase of 145%. With 4K resolution and extremely high image quality settings, without DLSS3 enabled, the RTX 4080 achieved an average of 56.1FPS. After enabling DLSS3 performance, it achieved an average of 140.4FPS, an increase of 150%. Although this game does not support the ray tracing function, it can be seen that the demand for GPU performance is very high. When the DLSS3 function is not enabled, the RTX 4080 can barely meet the 4K 60FPS extremely high-quality game requirements. After the DLSS3 function is enabled , which can meet the needs of extremely high-quality games up to 4K 120PS.

GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 16GB SG Graphics Card

Flat comments:

GALAX has launched a new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB SG graphics card. Although the design and materials of the heat sink have been castrated compared with the RTX 4090 SG, it is still a very good heat sink design, which can easily meet the heat dissipation requirements of the RTX 4080 with a TDP of 320W. The 1-Clip Booster 2.0 fan on the back of the card can also exhaust hot air in a sandwich way, which is believed to be more effective in a sealed chassis environment, and this time it also has an RGB lighting effect design, which can display colorful and gorgeous ARGB lighting effects, bringing the ultimate Visual enjoyment.