Konica Minolta has assumed the role of official distributor of Luxriot in Italy and has formalized its partnership with the Software House. This collaboration aims to strengthen the position of the two companies, to promote business growth in the video analysis sector and to provide customers with a complete and widespread service.

Successful collaborations for intelligent video analysis solutions

Konica Minolta is an internationally successful Japanese research and technology company, primarily known for its excellence in imaging in the fields of Business Technology (printing solutions, IT and business process management solutions), Healthcare (X-ray and diagnostic systems) and Industrial-Sensing (high-performance materials such as optical devices and sensors).

Recently, it has also started offering IT services and solutions intelligent video analysisconsolidating its leading position in the sector in collaboration with MOBOTIXa well-known German company in the field of video surveillance and video analysis. The evolution of artificial intelligence and deep learning has further favored the progress of the sector, which is expected to grow significantly.

The evolution of video data management thanks to Luxriot

A&H Software House Inc, owner of the Luxriot brand, is one of the leading companies in the development of high-performance video and data management solutions. The company offers a wide range of video stream management solutions to private and public customers around the world. Its main solution Luxriot® Evooffers a complete video stream management ecosystem for businesses of all sizes. Thanks to engineering advances in the field of video analysis and user-friendly features, Luxriot® Evo is able to provide quick and accurate answers for multiple needs.

For over 15 years, Luxriot has been a VMS (Video Management Software) which offers added value to system integrators around the world in the creation of intelligent video surveillance and video analysis systems. Its unique interface allows you to intercept, record and manage video streams from cameras of any type, adding powerful analysis logics based on the needs of the context. Luxriot® Evo is compatible with most video cameras on the market and has numerous advanced functions and add-ons for efficient video management in many sectors.

Konica Minolta and Luxriot together to bring video analysis to Italy

“This collaboration marks an important milestone for us, in a moment of continuous expansion in the European market – he says Alexander Ignatenko, Luxriot Vice President of Sales and Marketing – We are confident that Konica Minolta’s strong distribution network and experience will help further grow our business and provide outstanding service to our customers in Italy.”

“The partnership with Luxriot represents an important step for Konica Minolta Italia to extend its value proposition to customers who use heterogeneous video technologies, at the same time adding video analysis logics to existing systems – he comments Massimiliano Macchia, Digital Solutions Director of Konica Minolta Italy – The goal is always to provide the market with intelligent solutions capable of analyzing situations, spaces, objects and providing decisive answers to act or make decisions in many areas and sectors”.