If you want a stunning garden that is vintage, unassuming, inexpensive and almost effortless, but still looks insanely stylish, then you’ve come to the right place. In this article we have put together spectacular ideas for shabby chic gardens for you.

What is a shabby chic garden

A shabby chic garden is simply a type of garden that has a retro or vintage feel to it. This is one of the most popular styles in garden design because perfect symmetry is not required and all pots, plants, furniture, etc. do not have to match. You can add modern elements with a classic character to others with a vintage touch and you get a great combination that fully embodies the vibe of this style.

While many modern gardens can be minimalistic, those rules don’t apply to a shabby chic one. You can create corners with lots of planters, furniture, or other decorations, create intricate pathways with stunning borders, or add vintage touches to the sides of the fence. The boundaries are fluid and you decide when your shabby chic garden is complete.

Ideas for Shabby Chic Garden – How can you design one

You can easily create your own shabby chic style garden and make your outdoor area lively and cozy. For example, maybe you already have a garden shed full of old pots, windows and doors or other items that were previously intended for disposal but which you can now use as shabby chic accessories. This choice is not only beneficial for your budget, but also environmentally sustainable.

Tipp: For an extra touch of chic, browse antique shops, markets and private sales to assemble your collection.

Integrate wooden furniture into your outdoor area

Ditch the kitschy plastic furniture and opt for wood instead. Wood is timeless and always looks elegant. Maybe you still have an old bench with wooden seats or a complete wooden bench lying around. Take them outside and rejuvenate them. If the metal looks rusty, sand it down and give it an anti-rust coating.

For a shabby chic look, not everything has to look old and weathered. You can buy new wooden benches and just throw some old cushions or rugs over them. Choose a classic design that looks good now but will look just as good years from now.

Shabby Chic Garden Ideas: Place your wooden furniture at the far end of your yard and create a path to get there. This is how you create a retreat that you must stroll to, and with the right plants, your secret retreat is complete.

BE ECO-FRIENDLY – Make your own recycled planters

The best thing about a shabby chic garden is that you can get creative with planters without having to buy them. There are many different things you can use instead to create unique recycled planters:

Zinnwannen : Depending on the size of the tin tub, you can create a mini garden in it. You can plant groundcover around the edges and place a larger plant in the middle.

: Depending on the size of the tin tub, you can create a mini garden in it. You can plant groundcover around the edges and place a larger plant in the middle. Old garden buckets : Don’t throw away those old garden buckets, especially if they have a hole in the bottom. These make great planters and you can place them on your patio, under windows or along the fence. If the buckets still have handles, you can even use them as hanging planters.

: Don’t throw away those old garden buckets, especially if they have a hole in the bottom. These make great planters and you can place them on your patio, under windows or along the fence. If the buckets still have handles, you can even use them as hanging planters. watering cans : You can have a lot of fun with watering cans as planters. You can plant herbs, flowering plants and more. Place it on top of old garden furniture or hang it on a fence so the watering can looks like it’s being tilted to water.

: You can have a lot of fun with watering cans as planters. You can plant herbs, flowering plants and more. Place it on top of old garden furniture or hang it on a fence so the watering can looks like it’s being tilted to water. Old ladders : The old ladder is one of the ideal ideas for shabby chic garden and fully corresponds to the spirit of this ideology. You can use them as a great platform for your plants by hanging them from them or spreading them out on the steps.

: The old ladder is one of the ideal ideas for shabby chic garden and fully corresponds to the spirit of this ideology. You can use them as a great platform for your plants by hanging them from them or spreading them out on the steps. Old drawers : It might sound a little crazy, but an old nightstand or dresser can be repurposed into an eye-catching planter. Open the drawers at different angles and either place small planters in each drawer or waterproof the inside of the drawers, fill them with soil and plant your favorite plants.

: It might sound a little crazy, but an old nightstand or dresser can be repurposed into an eye-catching planter. Open the drawers at different angles and either place small planters in each drawer or waterproof the inside of the drawers, fill them with soil and plant your favorite plants. boxes: If you have old wooden boxes lying around, you can reuse them as planters. Paint them light green, white, or beige paint, but let some of the wood show through.

Tip: Reuse broken pieces: Many people throw away their broken pieces, but as you can see from the photo, they can be turned into a unique plant installation.

Shabby Chic Garden Ideas – Add lighting

Enjoy your shabby chic garden day and night with some charming lighting fixtures. You can put an old lamp post in a planter or use mason jars with candles that you place strategically. You can also place solar garden lights on tables or benches, or hang them from an old ladder or hooks.

Post yard signs

One or two signs should not be missing in any shabby chic garden. They don’t have to be extravagant or made out of something expensive. You can even put some planks together, decorate with old garden tools, or even repurpose an old photo frame. Come up with signs to greet guests or write your last name on them. Only your imagination sets the limits.