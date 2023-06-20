[AI Teaching]Check Grammar and generate an article. A quick look at Grammarly GO’s 5 major document functions- ezone.hk – Teaching Evaluation- Application Secrets

Recently, online AI tools have sprung up, and the popularity of generative AI has grown even more visible to the naked eye. Finally, Grammarly, a well-known grammar checking tool, launched the “Grammarly GO” AI tool in its own software, basically anyone with a Grammarly account can use it for free. As far as I can see, the tool is currently in the experimental period, and each user has 500 prompts to use. If you want to know how Grammarly GO can generate more natural articles and help you deal with daily affairs, just take a look!

Want to improve writing efficiency and improve writing style? Modern technology is bringing new solutions. Grammarly, a well-known grammar checking tool, recently launched the “Grammarly GO” AI tool, which allows you to gain more convenience and creativity in the writing process. With its smart features, you can handle all types of paperwork with ease while maintaining correct grammar and the right tone. Whether you are a student, professional or a writing enthusiast, Grammarly GO can revolutionize your text communication.

↓↓↓Same show: Canon PowerShot V10’s brand new vertical design is born for VLOG travel! Full 1-inch sensor, large aperture and 4K output↓↓↓

【Click here】immediately, use the app to watch more product unboxing videos

What is Grammarly GO?

Grammarly GO is a revolutionary writing assistant designed to improve users’ communication skills and efficiency, perfect grammar, and improve writing style. With its artificial intelligence capabilities, from writing a business plan to answering emails, Grammarly GO can use the generation function to quickly process all kinds of paperwork while ensuring correct grammar and appropriate tone.

A generative AI with a tight edge behind it?

Like other third-party developers of ChatGPT, Grammarly announced in March that it would bring ChatGPT into the development of Grammarly GO. According to foreign media sources, Grammar obtained ChatGPT 3.5 Turbo provided by OpenAI through third-party developers.

Grammarly GO Top 5 Essay Features

Grammarly GO 01. More careful tone shifts

The first function to be introduced is to change the tone of sentences more conveniently through AI commands. Whether it is a student or a wage earner, when communicating with superiors and elders, the choice of words and tone are very tense, and one has to think about another writing style from time to time. Now, Grammarly GO allows users on various platforms, as long as Grammarly is supported, they can input “make it sound formal” to Grammarly GO to modify the content tone and style while checking the grammar, without spending any more Time to use words wisely.

Grammarly GO 02. Personalized content

The second feature to introduce is to generate text based on prompts. GrammarlyGO can generate text based on prompts, and users can assign a personalized tone and style to this text. Before generating text, you need to enter the relevant interface and select the desired degree and tone from the drop-down list.

The actual effect can be seen, there is still room for modification of the grammatical statement of the generated content.

Grammarly GO 03. AI generates ideas

The third function to be introduced is AI generating writing ideas. Like most writing AIs, GrammarlyGO can create an outline for an essay. Users can use it directly or edit it as needed. Users only need to click “genrate ideas for a blog post”, and then simply enter the topic, and the tool will generate a writing outline.

Users can continue to follow the direction of the outline, instruct Grammarly GO to write in detail, enter the command “write it in details”, and immediately change the outline from the outline to a 300-word article, and realize the user’s one-stop control from the outline to the final article, which is quite convenient!

Grammarly GO 04. Rewriting Articles

The fourth feature to be introduced is AI rewriting articles. In the past, when we used third-party online rewriting tools, we still worried about the inconsistency of the rewriting tone and writing style. Now, the rephrasing feature on Grammarly GO, paired with the aforementioned controls over tone and text style, ensures rewriting results are exactly what users want. For example, if the user needs to shorten an article, he can input “make it shorter”, and the tool will shorten the article while retaining the established writing style.

Grammarly GO 05. AI reply email

The last feature to introduce is to use Grammarly GO to reply to emails, saving even typing time. Grammarly GO can analyze the content of emails and provide simple and direct responses to the questions in them. Users only need to choose one of them, and the complete content of an email will be generated.

[Hot Report]The Yokosuka City Government in Japan has decided to continue to use ChatGPT to help work, and the daily working time will be shortened by at least 10 minutes

【Hot Story】Cisco launches Cisco Secure Access, AI-first secure cloud to protect enterprise information

Source：ezone.hk