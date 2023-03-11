——Microsoft plans to embed ChatGPT into Bing search engine, Edge browser and even Office office suite

[The Epoch Times, March 11, 2023](The Epoch Times reporter Zhao Ziji compiles and reports) In the half century since the premiere of “Star Trek”, many far-future technologies that appeared in the science fiction film and television series have now disappeared. entered our lives.

Microsoft and artificial intelligence lab OpenAI recently set out to try to conquer another sci-fi promise: a conversational computer that can communicate like a human, though it can’t think entirely for itself.

By combining Microsoft’s Bing search engine with OpenAI’s ChatGPT artificial intelligence bot, people will soon be able to ask artificial intelligence (AI) to help plan a dinner party and draft an email apologizing for being late, the companies said. , or compare the financial reports of different companies. Microsoft said it would also bring the technology to its Edge browser and Office applications in its suite of productivity software.

“The web was born with PCs and servers, and then it evolved with mobile devices and the cloud,” Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said at Microsoft’s Redmond, Wash. headquarters, announcing the new Bing search feature. and development. The question now is ‘how will AI reshape the web’?”

These moves from Microsoft will change the nature of how we interact with the devices around us and hopefully make them easier to use.

It’s unclear whether Microsoft’s technology is more like a future co-pilot or a friend who’s good at party conversations.

Microsoft is preparing to test AI starting with the Bing search engine.

artificial intelligence in search

For Microsoft, it’s not just AI software that can carry on a conversation. Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s corporate vice president for modern life, search and devices, said it would combine information from Microsoft’s Bing search engine system with computer programs to “generate” new phrases by mixing and matching to Respond to our search requests.

New AI technologies are also raising existential concerns for humanity. Novelists and Hollywood directors have been warning for decades about the dangers of artificial intelligence, even fearing it could lead to the destruction of humanity.

After OpenAI released a public beta version of its ChatGPT program last November and quickly grew to millions of users two months later, most concerns seemed to revolve around the AI’s trustworthiness, content provenance and disinformation issues of potential dissemination.

However, these concerns have not stopped programmers from using artificial intelligence. They are already using advanced artificial intelligence techniques to help them create applications on Microsoft’s GitHub. Social media managers rely on artificial intelligence to determine the best time to post new content. Even CNET is experimenting with whether artificial intelligence can help write articles about changing financial markets.

not just change

Microsoft has long been a major software maker for desktops and mobile devices, but it has struggled to grow beyond that. Microsoft’s Bing search engine has been outpaced for years by big players like Google, which nearly 93 percent of people use on desktops, tablets and mobile devices, according to StatCounter. Meanwhile, Apple and Amazon popularized voice assistants with their Siri and Alexa apps. These apps and Google Assistant are also more popular than Microsoft’s Cortana.

Even the current ChatGPT is not exclusively developed by Microsoft, but the result of OpenAI, an artificial intelligence startup. But Microsoft injected money into OpenAI and quickly integrated the new technology into its Bing search engine, prompting Google to respond with the launch of its artificial intelligence service, Bard.

Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI won’t be the only companies competing in this new AI world. Facebook parent company Metaverse has been experimenting with artificial intelligence for years as a tool to combat the spread of hate and disinformation on Facebook’s social network, as part of Metaverse’s research into next-generation technologies.

There are also many startups such as AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Adept AI Labs and Cohere eager to try this. Industry experts speculate that AI chatbots will change the way we search and find information. This could force more companies to invest in artificial intelligence, and perhaps even create their own chatbot programs to grab people’s attention. ◇

