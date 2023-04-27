Aldi offer: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Buds Live

PR / Business Insider

Aldi currently has two Samsung Galaxy devices on offer: the Galaxy Watch 4* and the Galaxy Buds Live.*

The smartwatch only costs 139.00 euros at the discounter, while you only have to pay 59.99 euros for the headphones.

You can’t buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live cheaper anywhere else – the Galaxy Watch 4 is available from other retailers at similar prices.

Samsung fans are currently getting their money’s worth at Aldi. Because the discounter is now offering two Samsung Galaxy products: The Watch 4 and the Buds Live! You can even get the headphones a whopping 59 percent cheaper (compared to the recommended retail price) – there is a 36 percent discount on the smartwatch. But are the offers worth it? We took a closer look at the deals!

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live on sale at Aldi

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live* have active noise cancellation (ANC) – a feature that is very welcome in noisy environments. There is also an ambient mode that lets outside noise through and thus enables conversations. Overall, the headphones last up to six hours, but the battery life can be extended to up to 15 hours with the charging case. The possibility of being able to connect the headphones to several devices at the same time is particularly practical.

Is the Aldi offer for the Samsung headphones worth it?

At Aldi, the Galaxy Buds Live cost EUR 59.99* – EUR 89.01 less than the suggested retail price of EUR 149.00. You can get the headphones at similar prices from other retailers – but nowhere else are they cheaper, as the price comparison at Idealo showed.*

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 in the Aldi offer

The Galaxy Watch series is also very popular. No wonder, because the smartwatches offer access to services such as Google Pay or Google Maps and of course also have numerous fitness functions on board. In addition, you can of course pair the Galaxy Watch 4 from the Aldi range* with your Samsung smartphone – it then also adopts settings and apps from your cell phone. However, the smartwatch cannot be connected to an Apple iPhone.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Is the Aldi offer worth it?

In principle, the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is definitely worthwhile, even though the model has been on the market for two years. At Aldi, the watch costs 139.00 euros*, with some other retailers you can currently get it one euro cheaper, as the price comparison at Idealo shows.* In most shops, however, the Galaxy Watch 4 costs around 10.00 euros more. All in all, the Aldi deal is not particularly impressive, but if you want to buy the smartwatch, you can strike!