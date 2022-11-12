Amazon electric vans are a reality: there are more than a thousand examples already in delivery service in the United States. And that’s just the beginning as the e-commerce giant plans to put another 100,000 into service by 2030. The move to electric vehicles is part of Amazon’s Climate Pledge, which aims to achieve zero net emissions of carbon by 2040.

The Amazon electric van

But what is striking about this fleet is its genesis: they are made by Rivian (of which Amazon is a shareholder) but have been designed with the contribution and feedback of couriers and on specific needs of the e-commerce giant. This is because Amazon, after an 18-month study on the models on the market, decided that no one was right for their needs and so they decided to make one at home. Literally because Bezos’ managers also worked on models in the clay studio of the Rivian headquarters in Plymouth, Michigan. Then move on to the actual prototypes.

Logistics Amazon’s first electric trucks arrived in Europe: this is how transport will change by Dario d’Elia

April 15, 2022



During the design phase, particular attention was paid to the possibility of mounting batteries of different sizes on the van, in order to optimize each vehicle for its specific route. Something that few competitors can offer, unlike the widespread Adas systems such as automated emergency braking, front and all-wheel drive options, lane keeping system. Even here, however, the Amazon vans aim to make a difference: all versions will have the warning system for pedestrians and one that detects and warns the behavior of distracted drivers.

What matters, however, is that the vehicles will also be integrated into Amazon’s fulfillment management system, so that drivers will be able to focus better on driving because they will no longer need other devices with map information or delivery instructions.

startup The Rivian case: they have built nothing but are worth more than Volkswagen by Vincenzo Borgomeo

09 December 2021



Thanks to Alexa integrated into the vehicles, drivers can then use voice commands to get help while driving or moving packages in the load compartment. Amazon then says it has consulted current delivery drivers on aspects of the design: “They gave us the right feeling to have in the seat, on how easy it is to get in and out of vehicles, from loading and unloading packages to visibility. “.