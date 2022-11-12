Twenty wins, sixteen defeats, zero titles. Rafa Nadal and that taboo called Finals, the only big tournament he has never won, the only one he misses to match Andre Agassi, capable of winning the four Grand Slams, the Davis Cup, the individual Olympic gold and, indeed, the tournament of the Masters. It seems incredible that on 17 occasions the champion of 14 Roland Garros has never managed to lift this trophy that this year would be worth him, if he finally reached the end undefeated, even the number 1 in the world. Without Carlos Alcaraz, stopped by a tear in his abs, there will be Tsitsipas trying to contend with him for the final throne, but first we have to go all the way and history shows that for him it is not easy. If Rafa has qualified for the tournament among the top eight for 17 times, it is also true that the occasions in which he has managed to participate are far fewer: just 11 with this year’s. How many troubles It’s the fault of the injuries that often forced him to close the season prematurely and also of a feeling that never completely blossomed with the fast indoor. Last year, at the first Turin edition, Nadal could not have been there. Muller Weiss syndrome, which has been causing problems in his right foot since 2005, had plagued him for a good part of the season and so the southpaw had practically stopped playing after Roland Garros, and then decided to have an operation. The return to the field in Australia had been extraordinary, allowing him to win the title in Melbourne after a final of five hours and twenty against Medvedev.