Nadal in Turin for the first time, he qualified 17 times in the “masters” tournament, he only played 10 and went to the final only twice. Will it be the right time?
Twenty wins, sixteen defeats, zero titles. Rafa Nadal and that taboo called Finals, the only big tournament he has never won, the only one he misses to match Andre Agassi, capable of winning the four Grand Slams, the Davis Cup, the individual Olympic gold and, indeed, the tournament of the Masters. It seems incredible that on 17 occasions the champion of 14 Roland Garros has never managed to lift this trophy that this year would be worth him, if he finally reached the end undefeated, even the number 1 in the world. Without Carlos Alcaraz, stopped by a tear in his abs, there will be Tsitsipas trying to contend with him for the final throne, but first we have to go all the way and history shows that for him it is not easy. If Rafa has qualified for the tournament among the top eight for 17 times, it is also true that the occasions in which he has managed to participate are far fewer: just 11 with this year’s. How many troubles It’s the fault of the injuries that often forced him to close the season prematurely and also of a feeling that never completely blossomed with the fast indoor. Last year, at the first Turin edition, Nadal could not have been there. Muller Weiss syndrome, which has been causing problems in his right foot since 2005, had plagued him for a good part of the season and so the southpaw had practically stopped playing after Roland Garros, and then decided to have an operation. The return to the field in Australia had been extraordinary, allowing him to win the title in Melbourne after a final of five hours and twenty against Medvedev.
After the seemingly impossible feat of victory at Roland Garros, the troubles for Rafa are not over, this time due to a tear in his abdominals; in spite of everything, the Majorcan managed to arrive in Turin for the first time in the Nitto Atp Finals for Italy. In the first edition in which he participated, in 2006, at just 20 years old, he had reached the semifinals, beaten by Roger Federer at the beginning of their historic rivalry. Same final in the 2007 edition when it was still called the Tennis Masters Cup and was played in China. In 2008, Rafa missed the appointment, the last in China, for the first time to aim for the Davis Cup: a mission that was then succeeded by beating Argentina. In 2012 his knee kept him stationary for several months, while in 2014 it was his right arm, with a detachment of the ulna cartilage, which prevented him from running with the best eight of the season. His left wrist compromised most of the 2016 season, forcing him to close prematurely, while in 2017 he only played one match against Goffin and retired again due to knee problems. In 2018, however, his right ankle put him under the knife once again preventing him from finishing the season. So in 2019 and 2020 he went out in the groups and in the semifinals against Medvedev. Twice he came close to the dream: in 2010, stopped by Federer, and in 2013, scrambled by Djokovic in two sets. Will Italy finally give him the forbidden joy?
November 12 – 11:42 am
