Amazon’s self-driving taxi will take employees to work

Amazon’s self-driving taxi will take employees to work
Zoox, the company controlled by Amazon and specialized in autonomous driving, has carried out the first test of its robotaxi on public roads and above all with passengers on board (all employees). It is the first step towards the commercialization of the service, which will not be open to the public in the future.

On February 11, a driverless Zoox robotaxi transported a group of employees about 1.5 km. The test took place in Foster City, California, close to the company’s headquarters. It was the first ride of a free shuttle service for employees, also designed to improve the technology used by the vehicle. Zoox’s robotaxi – built from the ground up as a fully autonomous vehicle rather than adapting existing cars for this technology – lacks a steering wheel or pedals and has room for four passengers.

Amazon bought Zoox for $1.3 billion in 2020.

