AMD Unveils Radeon RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT Graphics Cards for Enthusiast Gamers

AMD, a leading manufacturer of computer components, has recently released two new graphics cards as part of their Radeon RX 7000 series. The Radeon RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT are targeting enthusiast players who want a smooth gaming experience at 1440p resolution.

Both cards are built using the Navi 33 core code name. The Graphics Complex Die (GCD) is manufactured using a 5nm process, while the Memory Cache Die (MCD) is manufactured using a 6nm process, resulting in a total of 28.1 billion transistors. These specifications make the 7800 XT and 7700 XT ideal for the 1440p gaming market. AMD claims that both cards can deliver a smooth performance of over 60FPS at the highest image quality settings.

In terms of specific features, the Radeon RX 7800 XT boasts 60 sets of Compute Units, totaling 3840 Stream Processors. It also includes 64MB Infinity Cache capacity, 19.5Gbps 256-bit 16GB GDDR6 memory, and a core game acceleration clock speed of 2430MHz. The price for the 7800 XT is set at $499, with the target competition being the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 12GB.

On the other hand, the Radeon RX 7700 XT offers 54 sets of Compute Units and 3456 Stream Processors. It features 48MB Infinity Cache capacity, 18Gbps 192-bit 12GB GDDR6 memory, and a core game acceleration clock speed of 2544MHz. The 7700 XT is priced at $449 and competes with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB.

In addition to the new graphics cards, AMD has also announced the upcoming launch of their FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 and HYPR-RX technologies. HYPR-RX combines three performance optimization functions, including Radeon Super Resolution, Radeon Boost, and Radeon Anti-Lag, which can be easily enabled by players to maximize game performance.

The Radeon RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT will be officially released on September 6th. Both models feature a dual-fan design, dual 8-pin power supply, and have power consumption ratings of 263W and 245W respectively. In addition to the reference designs, various AIB manufacturers will also release their own versions of the Radeon RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT.

AMD continues to push the boundaries of gaming technology, providing gamers with high-performance graphics cards that enhance their gaming experiences. With the launch of the Radeon RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT, AMD aims to compete with NVIDIA in the enthusiast market and deliver top-notch gaming performance.

