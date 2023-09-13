AMEBO Soundbar|Mini: Compact and Versatile with 7.1.4-channel Sound Effects

Sennheiser Launches AMEBO Soundbar|Mini: A Space-Saving Entry-Level Model

Earlier this year, renowned audio company Sennheiser introduced the AMEBO Soundbar︱Plus, a single soundbar capable of producing 7.1.4-channel sound effects, which garnered significant attention. Now, Sennheiser has launched the AMEBO Soundbar︱Mini, an entry-level model that also offers 7.1.4-channel effects and supports technologies like Dolby Atmos, dtsX, and 360 Reality Audio. What sets the AMEBO Soundbar︱Mini apart is its compact size, measuring only 70cm in length, making it ideal for small living environments like those in Hong Kong.

The AMEBO Soundbar|Mini features a 4 + 2 speaker design, including four 40mm full-range speakers and two 4” (100mm) woofer speakers, providing a total output of 250W. For audio input, it offers HDMI eARC, USB-A, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Apart from being connected to a TV, the Soundbar doubles as a smart speaker, supporting AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Tidal Connect. Its versatility adds to its appeal.

The AMEBO Soundbar series’ standout feature is its AMBEO virtual 3D sound effect technology, which converts stereo soundtracks into 3D sound effects, achieving 5.2.4 or even 7.1.4-channel effects through advanced algorithms. The setup for the AMEBO Soundbar|Mini is hassle-free, eliminating the need for rear or ceiling speakers. Additionally, the Smart Control app allows users to perform spatial scanning and tuning, enhancing the three-dimensional and immersive sound field effect.

Despite being an entry-level model, the AMEBO Soundbar|Mini delivers impressive surround sound performance. Tested with Netflix’s “The Rescue 2,” the soundbar accurately reproduced the intense hand-to-hand combat and close-range shooting scenes, even allowing users to hear the bullet’s positioning in the scene where a helicopter shoots at a train.

The Soundbar Mini also excels as a smart speaker. Playing Apple Music’s “To Miss You More” and Maeno Yoko’s rendition of “Cobra,” the soundbar showcased clean and detailed guitar and vocal sounds, with a broad sound field and well-balanced bass. The trumpet and saxophone sounds in “Cobra” were also clearly audible, providing a concert-like experience.

In conclusion, the AMEBO Soundbar Mini may be small in size, but its output and sound field effects are on par with larger models that incorporate subwoofers and satellite speakers. Whether watching movies or using it as a network speaker, the soundbar delivers impressive performance. However, some users may find the limited connection ports a drawback. The addition of an optical input could significantly enhance its application scenarios. Overall, the AMEBO Soundbar Mini earns a PCM Rating of 4.5/5.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

