human’stheoryFrom ancient times to the present, it may be broken by newly discovered things. Recently, scientists have discovered that there are more than 12 billionlight yearsother than 6ancient galaxytheir scale and speed of development are astonishing, enough to subvert the existing humanuniversetheory, known as the “Universe Destroyer”.

Ancient galaxies formed tens of billions of years ago at hundreds of times faster than the Milky Way

The James Webb Space Telescope is a joint project of NASA, the Canadian Space Agency and the European Space Agency. It has better infrared resolution and sensitivity than the Hubble Space Telescope. It was once called “the next generation of space telescope”. On December 25, 2021, the Webb Space Telescope was launched from the French Guyana Space Center by an Ariane 5 rocket. The target mission time is 10 years, and it will explore more unknown things for human beings in the vast universe. In less than a year of scientific operation, the Webb Space Telescope has photographed many ancient galaxies, with the goal of discovering the earliest known galaxies, and some discoveries can show completely different appearances through its observations.

For example, the EGS-23205 galaxy used to be just a fuzzy trace in the eyes of the Hubble Space Telescope, but it was just an unclear disc-shaped light spot in the near-infrared light images taken by the Hubble Space Telescope. A beautiful barred spiral galaxy, which can be seen in the mid-infrared image, and has clearly visible spiral arms. The bar-shaped structure of the galaxy can quickly send gas to the central region, and the gas in it will New stars are bred tens to hundreds of times faster than the Milky Way, while helping to form a supermassive black hole at the center. The light emitted by the EGS-23205 galaxy came from about 11 billion years ago, which means that the spiral galaxy sprouted in the universe earlier than the original scientists expected. In addition to the EGS-23205 galaxy, the research team at the University of Texas at Austin also Another spiral galaxy EGS-24268 was discovered, also from about 11 billion years ago, which is older than any barred spiral galaxy known in the past. From the discovery of galaxies with bar-shaped structures in the early universe, it is said that the evolution model of galaxies appears to accelerate the process of early star production through bar-shaped structures, so that people have a deeper understanding of the early universe, the formation of ancient stars and galaxies.

According to reports, when the Webb Space Telescope was photographing the Big Dipper, astronomers discovered six ancient galaxies, which may have formed between 500 and 700 million years after the Big Bang. It is estimated that these galaxies may have the same Same number of stars. According to the current theory of the formation of the universe, when these galaxies formed, theoretically there would not be enough matter in the universe to allow them to have such a large number of stars, but the current number of these stars is only a guess. These distant galaxies are currently humans. Only a large red dot can be seen, and there is no way to see the details of these objects clearly, so it cannot be ruled out that these existences may be darker quasars or super-massive black holes, there are still many possible developments, which need to rely on the spectrum Analysis can lead to a more definite answer.

In the past, the Webb Space Telescope has photographed the existence of many early galaxies, and even found ancient discoveries 350 million years after the birth of the universe. However, the scale of these early galaxies cannot shake the existing theory of the formation of the universe. The reason why this discovery is so intriguing is its scale and formation time. Now the Milky Way only forms about 1 to 2 new stars every year. If these ancient galaxies are also large galaxies like the Milky Way, the birth time is as expected. The speed of their formation will be hundreds of times faster than that of the Milky Way. The theory of human beings in the early history of the universe may face a situation of revision. With new discoveries, the existing theories in the past may face the result of reshaping.

