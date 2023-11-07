Antlion Audio Expands Lineup with Kimura IEMs: The Perfect Combination of Microphone and High-Quality In-Ear Monitors

Antlion Audio Ventures into IEM Market with New Kimura Microphone

Antlion Audio, known for its popular Modmic external microphone, has expanded its product lineup with the introduction of the Kimura wired microphone. Designed particularly for in-ear monitors and headphones, the Kimura offers a remarkable audio experience for hardcore enthusiasts.

The Kimura employs the MMCX standard, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of Hi-Fi IEMs available in the market. Priced at £165, this microphone provides users with improved audio quality during gaming sessions or music listening.

Recognizing the potential for additional sales, Antlion Audio also decided to launch its own IEMs. The Solo model features a regular dynamic driver, while the premium version boasts dynamic drivers and balanced armature units. Crafted from handmade resin, the IEM cases come in silicone and foam options, providing effective passive noise reduction. The package includes useful accessories such as clothespins, hard cases, Y-splits, and manuals.

One notable drawback is the absence of a mic-free cable, limiting the option of using high-quality in-ear headphones without having to carry a separate microphone. However, the microphone itself delivers exceptional performance with clear, well-resolved, and neutral speech. Despite its small size, the Kimura microphone surprises with its ability to capture audio accurately.

The IEMs offered by Antlion Audio are attractively priced for those seeking a balanced armature experience. The sound reproduction is refined, clean, detailed, and neutral, immersing users into an audio realm that rivals even the most expensive headphones on the market. This move into the gaming market highlights the company’s commitment to delivering superior sound quality.

It is worth noting that the sensitivity of the Kimura microphone is relatively low, and users may need to increase the recording volume to achieve desired levels. To maximize its capabilities, a separate headphone amplifier is recommended when using wired connections.

The Kimura microphone and Antlion Audio’s range of IEMs present a compelling option for audiophiles and gamers alike. By combining top-notch audio performance with a budget-friendly price point, the company aims to captivate consumers seeking an enhanced audio experience.

Overall, Antlion Audio’s foray into the IEM market seems like a promising venture, especially considering the remarkable sound quality it offers. Whether you are a gamer or a music enthusiast, the Kimura microphone and accompanying IEMs could be the perfect audio solution for you.

