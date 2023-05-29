Anycubic Kobra 2 in the test: The best & fastest 3D printer up to 300 euros

The printer offers an installation space of 220 x 220 x 250 mm – a typical entry-level printer in the size of the classic, an Ender 3. In comparison, however, there is a much better equipment: printing plate made of PEI spring steel sheet, auto bed leveling and dual Z-axis guidance are features that cannot be taken for granted in the price range of less than 300 euros. A lot has happened otherwise. The Kobra 2 has a revised print head, a more precise rail mechanism and automatic leveling that really does not require any readjustment. The manufacturer calls this Automatic Bed Leveling (ABL) with Smart Z-Offset function – but more on that later.

The standard print speed of the Kobra 2 is 150 mm/s; the maximum possible is 250 mm/s. According to Anycubic, the Kobra 2 prints the classic Benchy ship, which has been used for years to test print quality and speed, in 30 minutes with default settings. That’s quite an announcement, as some manufacturers have already promised. Also kept, at least for the time – but the print quality has always suffered. Does that work better now?

Installation



The Kobra 2 is delivered well packaged in a classic modular design. This requires the buyer to connect the top frame to the bottom platform and then mount the print head. The next steps are to attach the touchscreen and reel seat; Then it can go.

The automatic leveling, i.e. adjusting the distance between the print head and the print bed, is what the manufacturer calls Leviq 2.0. Specifically, a proximity sensor scans the print bed at 25 points. From this, the software creates an elevation profile. When printing, the software then automatically adjusts the height of the print head to the unevenness of the print bed.

We already know that from the Kobra Neo and Kobra Max. New to the Kobra 2 is the Smart Z-Offset function. There is a metal push button and a silicone pad at the rear of the print bed. If the print is to start, the Kobra 2 first wipes off excess filament on the silicone cushion and then taps the push button several times. The height of the nozzle is perfectly adapted to that of the print bed.

Hardware



The strong 4:1 overset of the dual extruder allows for a smaller and lighter stepper motor. Nevertheless, in our tests, the extruder was able to ensure the flow rate of the filament even at higher speeds.

For a high printing speed, a stronger heating cartridge is also required so that the filament melts even with faster throughput. While the first Kobra is equipped with a 40-watt thermistor, the successor comes with a 60-watt cartridge heater. In practice, this is sufficient for the printing speeds of the Kobra 2.

The Kobra 2 is equipped with metal dual-axis core guides on the x and y axes. Compared to its predecessor, the SG15 bearings generate less friction, require almost no maintenance and significantly reduce vibration between the moving parts.

The z-axis is responsible for the movement of the print head in the vertical direction and plays a crucial role in the accuracy and speed of the printing process. A double z-axis guide is used here, which works more precisely and reduces vibrations during movement. This equipment is usually reserved for more expensive printers and those with a larger print bed.

Component cooling is also crucial for the high printing speed. The heated filament is discharged through the print head at the desired position, where it cools down and solidifies – this then creates the object to be printed. The faster the printer works, the faster it has to cool the plastic that is output, so that there are no deformations, thread formation or sagging overhangs. And while most hobbyists sooner or later replace the mini fan responsible for this on their 3D printers with a radial fan, Anycubic installs this on the Kobra 2 ex works. It has an output of 4 watts – in practice this is sufficient to perfectly harden even strong overhangs and bridges at high speeds.

print quality



The Kobra 2 prints significantly faster than its predecessors. The maximum printing speed of 250 mm/s specified by the manufacturer is unrealistic in practice. But even an increase to 150 mm/s is remarkable. In our test, we printed two benches with a layer height of 0.28 mm and 0.2 mm at 150 mm/s. In both cases, the result is impressive – see photo gallery. With the higher resolution, i.e. the lower layer height, the print takes about 50 percent longer.

We printed the two boxes at 60 mm/s and 250 mm/s respectively. At 60 mm/s, the process took around 17 hours, at the maximum printing speed almost 11 hours – i.e. 35 percent faster. It becomes clear that a five-fold increase in the maximum printing speed does not necessarily mean a fifth of the printing time: the first layer and the outer layers in particular are still processed more slowly so that there are no adhesion problems and the result remains attractive. And regardless of the print quality to be expected, such fast print times are not recommended. Anycubic also specifies the standard print speed as 150 mm/s, which seems quite realistic given the improvements mentioned above.

Anycubic Cobra 2: Testdrucke Anycubic Cobra 2: Testdrucke

Preis



The Anycubic Kobra 2 costs just under 300 euros at Anycubic itself. At 3D Jake it is even cheaper at 289 euros. At the time this post was published, the device was the cheapest available from Anycubic itself via eBay; with the voucher code POWEREBAY10 it costs just 269 euros – at this price we give an absolute buy recommendation.

Conclusion



In many respects, the Anycubic Kobra 2 reminds us of the Prusa MK4, but almost three quarters cheaper. With the introductory price of 299 euros, Anycubic clearly undercuts the competition and still offers some innovative technology; in practice, the printer is even cheaper.

The superior equipment such as the double component cooling, the high-quality guide rollers and the automatic leveling suitable for beginners make the Kobra 2 a 3D printer absolutely suitable for beginners at a top price.