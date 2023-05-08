Recently, more and more handheld game consoles are coming to the market, and they are all equipped with AMD processors and RDNA3 iGPU internal display. Therefore, for players who want to start, they must be curious about the internal display performance of RDNA3. Recently, the latest A1 Pro handheld game console released by AOKZOE has shared the latest performance measurement. The results show that RDNA3 is faster than RTX 2050, and its performance is comparable to GTX 1650 Ti, which can be said to be quite good.

AOKZOE announced the performance measurement of the handheld game console equipped with AMD Radeon 780M RDNA3 iGPU, faster than RTX 2050

AOKZOE A1 Pro is a handheld game console that adopts AMD Ryzen 7040U low-power series. Its model is Ryzen 7840U, and the internal display is AMD Radeon 780M. This iGPU provides a clock rate up to 2.7GHz and 12 computing units.

According to the test data shared by AOKZOE, AMD Radeon 780M scored 8,047 points in the 3D Time Spy test, which is higher than the 6,380 points of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, but slightly lower than the 8,338 points of GTX 1650 Ti. The Fire Strike part is on par with RTX 2050, and also slightly lost to GTX 1650 Ti:



So far, RTX 2050 and GTX 1650Ti are still the most popular discrete graphics cards on the market, which can meet the performance requirements of most games, which means that RDNA 3 iGPU has such performance, which is really amazing. It also means that you want to buy Players equipped with this internal display handheld can rest assured that it will not let you down.

However, it should be noted that these tests are run under the 28W TDP setting, and the power consumption is relatively high, which is relatively power-hungry. AOKZOE also shared the measured performance of the game. Several well-known 3A masterpieces can provide more than 55 FPS, including “Forza: Horizon 5”, “Elden Circle”, “Monster Hunter: World“, “God of War 4” More able to maintain 60FPS performance:



As for the performance of the Ryzen 7840U, of course there are test data. In the CineBench R23 test, the multi-core score is 14730 points, and the single-core score is 1756 points. The overall performance is slightly inferior to the Intel i7-12700H, but it is faster than the previous generation Ryzen 9 6900HX , the multi-core increased by 4.5%, and the single-core reached 12%:



Video of AOKZOE A1 Pro actually playing “Cyberpunk 2077”:

In addition, some people may ask, which model is the AMD Ryzen™ Z1 processor iGPU on the ASUS ROG Ally handheld? The same is the RNDA3 architecture, so the test data this time can also be used as a reference. Compared with the AMD Ryzen 7040U low-power series, the main difference is that the minimum power consumption of Ryzen™ Z1 becomes 9W, and the TDP range is adjusted to 9W~30W, while AMD Ryzen 7040U is 15W~30W.

Source: Wccftech