Eurovision Song Contest 2023: An Outlook | culture | DW

The Ukrainian band “Kalush Orchestra” had won the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 with the title “Stefania”. True to the old ESC tradition, this year’s competition would have been held in Ukraine. Due to the Russian war of aggression on the country, such an event is out of the question. So second-placed Great Britain (Sam Ryder with “Space Man”) has agreed to host the music competition for Ukraine.

King Charles – who came out as an ESC fan – and his wife Camilla symbolically switched on the light in Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena in April (title picture) and thus gave a view of this year’s ESC stage. The motto “United By Music” is intended to be represented primarily through the colors of Ukraine and the United Kingdom. According to stage designer Julio Himede, the architecture “takes inspiration from a wide embrace, opening its arms to Ukraine, the show’s performers and guests from around the world“.

Astronomical hotel and ticket prices

Liverpool has written pop music history: the city in north-west Great Britain is the home of the Beatles. Brian Epstein, who later became the Beatles manager, ran his record shop here and discovered the Fab Four in the legendary Cavern Club. Despite all the joy at the historic location: The prices for hotels and tickets have climbed to astronomical heights after it was announced that Liverpool would be the venue.

Twelve great nightingales, the national birds of Ukraine, are scattered around Liverpool, each representing a region of Ukraine.

An overnight stay during the ESC week should cost over 2000 euros. There is talk of “price rip-off”. Countless fans, who usually travel faithfully and are willing to pay higher hotel prices, are staying at home this year. A spokeswoman for the betting provider “BonusCodeBets” told the newspaper “Liverpool Echo”: “We always see an increase in accommodation prices at major events, but the Eurovision prices are unprecedented. Of course, this also shows how popular the ESC is and how loyal its fan base is around the world is.”

The ticket prices aren’t exactly a bargain either. While tickets for various rehearsals start at 34 euros, you had to pay up to 427 euros for the – completely sold out – final on Saturday (May 13). Those who wanted something very special could share a “suite” with twelve people for the Grand Final. For 51,000 euros – 4,260 per person – there was an extra VIP area with champagne, sandwiches and a buffet.

Extra tickets for Ukrainian refugees

Refugees from Ukraine can buy tickets for the ESC events for a fee of around 20 euros. The UK Department for Culture, Media and Sport has sponsored 3,000 of these tickets. This means, according to British Culture Minister Lucy Frazer, “thousands of tickets will be offered to displaced persons so that they can attend a show that honors their homeland, their culture and their music”.

Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson said she was delighted at the news that displaced people from Ukraine would be able to come to the city in May: “This is their Eurovision after all.”

Sweden is favourite

The 37 participating countries have determined in nationwide preliminary decisions which act they will send to Liverpool. The most famous competitions are organized by Italy with the San Remo Festival and Sweden with the Melodifestivalen. The Scandinavians have decided on an old acquaintance: The winner of the ESC 2012, Loreen, can compete again and is treated as a favorite with the dark electro-pop number “Tattoo” – with the fans and in the betting shops.

That is not surprising: Sweden has always provided successful titles at the ESC – here they seem to know best how the mechanism of a good title works, and so the successful composers who wrote Loreen’s winning title in 2012 are again responsible for Loreen’s contribution.

Good chances for Finland and Ukraine too

Finland also has a promising candidate: Käärijä starts with a banging mix of techno, metal and synthpop while rapping in Finnish. His song “Cha Cha Cha” is supposed to be a homage to Rammstein, he says – and the listener perceives this with a lot of benevolence.

Teya & Saleya from Austria at the first rehearsals

The Austrian duo Teya & Salena polarize with their insane “Who The Hell Is Edgar” – it’s about the writer Edgar Allan Poe, which can also be heard clearly in the chorus: “Poe, Poe, PopopoPoe”.

The Ukrainian entry (Tvorchi – Heart Of Steel) is also very popular with fans in the run-up to the ESC, as is the French entry (La Zarra – Évidemment). The bookmakers see them in third and fourth place, ahead of Spain and Norway.

Lord Of The Lost has been in business for a long time

With the metal band Lord Of The Lost and the song “Blood & Glitter”, Germany is currently in the middle – at least when it comes to betting. The audience tends to see the post pretty far behind. This band stands out among the German participants of the last few years: Firstly, they don’t make pop music and secondly, they have been in the middle of their career for a long time.

This year they are touring again with Iron Maiden, are regular guests at the Wacken Open Air, which calls itself the “biggest metal festival in the world“, but also at the famous gothic festival “M’era Luna” and many others blockbuster festivals. Participation in the ESC will not harm them – even if they end up in last place again – on the contrary: the Eurovision Song Contest has given their popularity a boost.

The first 15 participating countries will face off in the first semi-final on Tuesday 9 May. The second semi-final follows on Thursday – then Lord Of The Lost and the acts from the other “Big Five” countries, i.e. England, France, Italy and Spain, will also introduce themselves. These five countries are set for the final because, as classic ESC countries, they ensure the largest number of viewers and traditionally contribute the most money to the ESC.