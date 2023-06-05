Home » Apple: a new 15-inch MacBook Air and M2 Ultra processor, with AI, for new Mac Pro and Mac Studio
Technology

Apple: a new 15-inch MacBook Air and M2 Ultra processor, with AI, for new Mac Pro and Mac Studio

by admin
Apple: a new 15-inch MacBook Air and M2 Ultra processor, with AI, for new Mac Pro and Mac Studio

Still on the subject of processors: Apple launches the M2 Ultra which has 25% higher performance than the M1 Max and is up to 4 times faster than Intel-based Macs. It will be the processor of the new Mac Studio.

In speaking of M2 Ultra Apple makes a reference to artificial intelligence. The new processor is based on machine learning and has the ability to learn large language patterns.

The new Mac Pro also arrives, also with the M2 Ultra. Three times faster than Intel-based Macs, Apple says. Priced from $6,999.

We then talk about iOS 17. There are many new features in particular on communication and sharing. But the focus, here too, is on machine learning: it improves Autocorrect which helps in faster writing. Next word recommendations and corrections come even faster, in real time.

Here comes Journal, a new app. It is designed to tell the story of our days for moments related to places, music, location, photos and activities. Basically an extension of what today is the organization of photos and moments to remember. Again, the upgrade is tied to the use of machine learning on the device.

See also  What is Bitcoin Doing to Improve Building Utilities?

You may also like

The 5 best small TVs up to 48...

Google’s next-generation chip Tensor G3 has been upgraded...

Tech Diary — Early June 2023

It is rumored that in order to greatly...

Apple WWDC 2023 Prediction and Crystal Ball Rates...

The headset for mixed reality and other Apple...

An insider tip is given away on Steam

Free League Releases New Adventure Campaign for Nordic...

Microsoft 365 is down. Outlook inaccessible, problems also...

It’s hard to get going and to stand...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy