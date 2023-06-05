Apple: a new 15-inch MacBook Air and M2 Ultra processor, with AI, for new Mac Pro and Mac Studio

Still on the subject of processors: Apple launches the M2 Ultra which has 25% higher performance than the M1 Max and is up to 4 times faster than Intel-based Macs. It will be the processor of the new Mac Studio.

In speaking of M2 Ultra Apple makes a reference to artificial intelligence. The new processor is based on machine learning and has the ability to learn large language patterns.

The new Mac Pro also arrives, also with the M2 Ultra. Three times faster than Intel-based Macs, Apple says. Priced from $6,999.

We then talk about iOS 17. There are many new features in particular on communication and sharing. But the focus, here too, is on machine learning: it improves Autocorrect which helps in faster writing. Next word recommendations and corrections come even faster, in real time.

Here comes Journal, a new app. It is designed to tell the story of our days for moments related to places, music, location, photos and activities. Basically an extension of what today is the organization of photos and moments to remember. Again, the upgrade is tied to the use of machine learning on the device.