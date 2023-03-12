PR / Business Insider

The 10th generation iPad* has received a complete redesign compared to the previous model. It has a larger display, faster processor, USB-C port, and is better suited for video calls. But it’s significantly more expensive than previous entry-level iPads, making it unattractive to many potential buyers.

There is a lot to praise about the Apple iPad 2022: the larger 10.9-inch display and the long-awaited design upgrades, the new color variants, the new placement of the front camera, the USB-C connector and the support for the new one Magic Keyboard Folio* that includes a trackpad. But the modernization of the basic iPad model is, in the truest sense of the word, at the expense of the users – because you have to shell out at least 579.00 euros from Apple.

With this starting price, the 10th generation iPad is 150.00 euros more expensive than the previous model. Apple sells the ninth generation iPad for 429.00 euros. With little to suggest that the 10th-gen iPad will offer an experience that justifies the price hike, are you willing to pay more for an updated design, newer processor, and more color options? Certainly some will be able to justify the premium for the 10th generation iPad according to their own priorities. But for anyone looking for a cheap tablet, the ninth-generation iPad is still good enough for most.

Apple iPad (2022)



The 10th-gen iPad brings much-needed improvements to Apple’s standard iPad lineup, including a modern design, a faster A14 Bionic chip, and a relocated front-facing camera for better video calls.

Positive is:

Modernized design

Bigger screen without sacrificing overall size

Repositioned FaceTime camera

USB-C port

Beautiful color variations

What needs to be improved:

Significant increase in price compared to the previous model

Awkward and confusing Apple Pencil support

No more headphone jack

Expensive accessories

Modernized design

The design of the iPad 2022 reflects design elements that we already know from the iPad Pro and Air models. There’s no longer a home button, and Touch ID has been integrated into the power button. The corners of the display are rounded, the bezels are smaller and nestle evenly around the display, and the edges are flat. The Lightning connector has disappeared in favor of the USB-C charging port.

All in all, the 10th generation iPad is almost indistinguishable from the 2022 iPad Air and iPad Pro. In the hand, the 10th generation iPad feels the same as the iPad Air, only slightly thicker. Following the Air model, the 10th generation iPad also comes in new color options including silver, blue, pink and yellow.

Bigger screen

Although the iPad 10th generation is about the same size as the previous model in every respect, it has a larger screen. The display is now 10.9 inches instead of 10.2 inches. While this isn’t a dramatic change (the difference in screen resolution is tiny), it’s still visually striking. The additional area, especially in the usual size, is very practical for everyday tablet tasks such as watching videos, using apps, playing games or scrolling the Internet.

Better speakers and no headphone jack

The modernization of the iPad 10th generation also includes two landscape speakers for stereo audio, which makes for a slightly better sound experience compared to the mono audio of the iPad 9th generation. At the same time, Apple removed the headphone jack. If you’re a fan of wired headphones, you’ll have to pay for a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter.

New USB-C port

The USB-C port means you can charge the 10th gen iPad with the same charger and cable as Apple laptops with a USB-C port. That means even more unification within the still-fragmented Apple ecosystem — other Apple devices like iPhones and AirPods still require a Lightning cable.

USB-C integration enables fast charging and support for USB-C accessories, but the 10th gen iPad has slower data transfer speeds than iPad Air and Pro. You should keep this in mind if you are planning to transfer large files to and from the iPad. However, this shouldn’t be a problem for iPad buyers who are looking for a tablet for streaming or gaming.

Good processor performance and satisfactory battery

The A14 Bionic processor offers a small but typical performance boost over the A13 Bionic processor in the ninth-gen iPad, but that doesn’t do justice to the 10th-gen iPad’s $150.00 premium.

As far as battery life goes, the 10th gen iPad offers five and a half hours of video streaming at maximum brightness, putting it on par with Apple’s new 10- to 11-inch iPads.

The dilemma with the Apple Pencil

To get straight to the point: the 10th generation iPad does not work with the second generation Apple Pencil. It only supports the first generation Apple Pencil. The problem: The 10th-gen iPad has a USB-C connector, which means there’s no Lightning port to plug the Pencil into for charging. Instead, you now have to connect the Pencil to a USB-C adapter (the adapter comes with all newly purchased first-generation Apple Pencils), connect it to a USB-C cable, and then connect it to the iPad. If you already have a first-generation Apple Pencil, the only alternative is to charge it using the iPhone’s Lightning connector. We probably don’t need to elaborate on how cumbersome this is.

Even if it works, adapters are an inelegant solution because they’re easy to lose—especially when they’re as small as the adapter for the first-generation Apple Pencil. Still, it’s a little less awkward than the original charging design, which had the Apple Pencil sticking out oddly from the iPad. It would be ideal if the 10th generation iPad supported the second generation Apple Pencil, as it charges wirelessly on the edge of the iPad.

Improvements include Apple moving the front camera from portrait to landscape position. This means the camera is now centered over the screen when using the tablet like a laptop. That’s a huge improvement as the 10th generation iPad is now better suited for video calls than any other iPad.

Improved Camera

However, Apple Pencil users could blame the new placement of the FaceTime camera for not supporting the second-generation Apple Pencil. The FaceTime camera is placed right where the loading magnets are on other iPads. So Apple may have sacrificed support for the second generation Apple Pencil for a better video calling experience.

The rear camera has been upgraded from eight to twelve megapixels. Photos are sharper as a result, but if we’re being honest, the iPad is at best a backup camera when the iPhone isn’t around.

10th Gen Apple iPad: Is It Worth Buying?

Despite its useful features and the fact that it is an exceptional tablet, it is difficult to unreservedly recommend the 10th generation iPad with its price of 579.00 euros. After all, that’s just the starting price for the 64 gigabyte model – you pay an extra 200.00 euros for memory expansion to 256 gigabytes. Add in the accessories: $299.00 for the Magic Keyboard Folio, a few extras here and there, and the cellular option if you need it, and you have to ask yourself where you draw the line for Apple’s “entry-level iPad.” should.

Affordability and value made the latest generation iPad a must-have for anyone looking for an affordable tablet that can do it all. But the price of the 10th generation iPad, as well as the cumbersome charging process with the Apple Pencil, is a downer. Apple Pencil users should probably look at the ninth-generation iPad or the 2022 iPad Air, which supports the second-generation Apple Pencil.

To justify its price, the 10th generation iPad can be viewed as a higher quality version of the 9th generation iPad. It’s up to you to decide, based on your budget and priorities, whether the modern design, larger screen, better FaceTime camera placement, and USB-C port are worth the $150.00 more.

This article is a translation. The English original by Antonio Villas-Boas from Insider can be found here: “Apple iPad (10th Generation) review: Apple’s entry-level tablet gets a modern facelift for a steep price”