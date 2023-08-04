Apple is already preparing the iPhone 15 event: the alleged date is leaked

Net of the now constant rumors about the iPhone 15, it would seem that Apple is in some ways already ready for the presentation event of the next major smartphone products. Indeed, it was leaked alleged iPhone 15 announcement date.

In this regard, as also reported by 9to5Mac, the next lineup of Tim Cook’s company should be revealed, as in some ways predictable, in not too many weeks. More precisely, the specific day indicated, which is attributed to sources close to Apple, would be that of September 13, 2023.

In short, not too far after returning from vacation, fans of the Cupertino company could find themselves with a keynote to see. Official information is clearly awaited by Apple, but for the moment the rumors that have emerged on the Web seem to converge towards this date (or in any case towards the third week of September 2023).

For the rest, it is stated that various “sources familiar with the matter” would have explained that the main telephone operators they would have already warned employees not to take holidays at that time due to an “important announcement on the smartphone side”. In short, it seems that everything is preparing the ground for the arrival of the new iPhones, given that there shouldn’t be other reveals of that caliber in the same week.

