Apple Music Radio Interference Resolved: THIS issue has been resolved

It’s always annoying when a service you want to use doesn’t work. In order to be able to better assess whether it is due to a local problem or to Apple itself, official reports are very helpful. Apple monitors its services to disturbances, which affect either some or all users of a service, to be able to act immediately. Our message is intended to keep you informed of the issues and the potential impact. Several Apple services were affected by the disruption. Apple has now announced that it has fixed the problem.

Apple Music, Apple Music Radio, Podcasts and Radio Malfunction Reported! details of the issue

The company states that the disruption began on July 27th, 2023 at 00:07. The failure of the Apple services Apple Music, Apple Music Radio, Podcasts and Radio has now been fixed and everything should be running correctly again since July 27th, 2023, 00:49 a.m. Apple announced the disruption on July 27, 2023, 9:57 p.m. A total of 4 services were affected by the disruption. The disruption lasted 42 minutes.

Apple estimates the extent of the disruption as follows:

“This service may have been slow or unavailable. Some users were affected.”

Who Helps with Apple Problems?

Is another service unavailable to you or not working properly? It is always possible that you have discovered an unreported fault or need further assistance. On the Apple support page you can contact Apple support staff directly. You can also find answers, manuals, and in-depth technical articles on other service-related matters.

What can I do with Apple Music Radio?

You use Apple’s “Apple Music Radio” service to enjoy a diverse selection of radio stations and music programs. Apple Music Radio gives you access to a variety of stations covering different music genres, artists, and themes. You can listen to live radio stations like Beats 1 or specialized stations like Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country. Apple Music Radio brings you a mix of music, interviews, exclusive content and live presentations from renowned DJs and music experts. You can also create personalized stations based on your listening habits and preferences. Apple Music Radio allows you to discover your favorite music, find new artists, and explore a diverse radio landscape.

