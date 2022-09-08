Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Wednesday began its third year of rolling out 5G-enabled iPhones to consumers, arguing that iterative upgrades will still appeal to consumers who haven’t yet upgraded to the latest products.

The tech giant held its annual September event at its Cupertino, Calif., headquarters and its website, where it first introduced the Apple Watch.

Apple has released a new high-end version called the Apple Watch Ultra, which starts at $799 and features a larger screen, longer battery life and better GPS accuracy. Targeted at users ranging from backcountry hikers to deep-water divers, the Ultra has a new look, rounded edges, an added button for customizable operation, and a crown that can be worn with gloves.

In addition, Apple has launched a series of products that can measure temperature (to help estimate ovulation) and detect if there is a car accident.