Home Technology Apple Unveils New Apple Watch – WSJ
Technology

Apple Unveils New Apple Watch – WSJ

by admin
Apple Unveils New Apple Watch – WSJ

Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Wednesday began its third year of rolling out 5G-enabled iPhones to consumers, arguing that iterative upgrades will still appeal to consumers who haven’t yet upgraded to the latest products.

The tech giant held its annual September event at its Cupertino, Calif., headquarters and its website, where it first introduced the Apple Watch.

Apple has released a new high-end version called the Apple Watch Ultra, which starts at $799 and features a larger screen, longer battery life and better GPS accuracy. Targeted at users ranging from backcountry hikers to deep-water divers, the Ultra has a new look, rounded edges, an added button for customizable operation, and a crown that can be worn with gloves.

In addition, Apple has launched a series of products that can measure temperature (to help estimate ovulation) and detect if there is a car accident.

See also  Microsoft is betting on the trend of hybrid office, launching cloud Windows to attract Apple and Android users-Wall Street Journal

You may also like

watchOS 9 introduces Low Power Mode on Apple...

Apple Press Conference – Watch Series 8 and...

Apple officially discontinues production and removes Apple Watch...

NASA: Webb captures the “cosmic tarantula” shocking |...

The 6 Best iPhone 14 Cases: Your Buyer’s...

NASA: Webb captures the “cosmic tarantula” shocking |...

Call of Duty will only last 3 years...

iPhone 14: the live presentation of the Apple...

IPhone 14, Apple’s presentation live

Sony will release Xperia exclusive gaming cooling accessories...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy