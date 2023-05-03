Apple Watch interface refurbishment is more like iPhone “Press the crown” to easily browse App | Tech Life | Life

2023-05-03 03:47 Lianhe Lianhe News Network / Instant Report

Watch OS is about to usher in a new version, and according to media reports, there will be major changes this time. The watchOS 10 version, which is expected to be launched this fall, will have major changes in the interface. In addition to introducing the original “stacking” gadget function in the iPhone, many gadgets will be upgraded in use.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is expected to launch WatchOS 10 at the WWDC developer conference held in June, and its interface will change. The official will import the “stacking” gadget function originally in the iPhone into the Apple Watch. , making the use of smart watches more convenient.

If this update is true, this gadget will allow the watch to stack all the gadgets on one of the screens like the iPhone. Through this “smart stacking”, you can immediately check the weather, calendar, stocks, etc. on the home page The application program (App), together with buttons such as the crown, allows users to check the latest news without having to click on the app.

The Apple Watch interface will undergo major changes in the WatchOS 10 release. (Taken from Apple’s official website)

Although there will be many updates in terms of software, according to sources, the new smart watch Apple Watch may not change much, it will be similar to the 2022 model, and there will not be many breakthroughs in hardware.