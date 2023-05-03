Qian Tianyi cried with red eyes!Chinese American Zhu Qianxi soared to the first sister of South Korea, why did she lose the World Table Tennis Championships? Lin Gaoyuan made progress_National table tennis_table tennis_ranking list

Original title: Qian Tianyi cried red eyes!Zhu Qianxi, a Chinese American, soared to the top of South Korea. Why did she lose the World Table Tennis Championships? Lin Gaoyuan has made progress

On April 29, 2023, Beijing time, the WTT Table Tennis Bangkok Star Challenge was in full swing. The men’s singles final was held between Lin Gaoyuan, the world champion of national table tennis, and Zhang Yuzhen, a famous Korean player. After fighting hard for 7 rounds, Lin Gaoyuan won the men’s singles championship 4-3! The fans said: Finally, the demons have been broken! The women’s singles final was held between Chen Xingtong, the world champion of national table tennis, and Zhu Qianxi, a Korean Chinese. The whole process of Ping Pong was broadcast live and reported for everyone. After fighting hard for 5 rounds, Chen Xingtong won 4-1 and won the women’s singles championship! Points surpassed the national table tennis beauty Qian Tianyi and returned to No. 5 in the world. The fans at the scene actually cheered for the Korean Chinese…

《Liu Guoliang’s remarks are on fire! Lin Gaoyuan collapsed and lost his crown, public opinion is polarized, and the People’s Daily speaks out! 》

In terms of men’s singles, Fan Zhendong lost 3-4 to Le Brun in Macau, and continued to lead with a high score of 9375. Wang Chuqin won 1000 points for the men’s singles at the Macau Championship and ranked second with 5675 points. Ma Long’s runner-up won 700 points. Returned to third place with 4590 points.Zhang Benzhihe ranked fourth with a high score of 4425,Liang Jingkun lost to European champion Darko in the 1/8 finals and ranked fifth with 3485 points.Brazilian genius Hugo ranked 6th. World Table Tennis Championships runner-up Swedish genius Moregaud ranked 7th.

Lin Gaoyuan won the Thailand Triple Crown Return to the World 8,Taipei genius Lin Yunru drops in world ranking Ninth,World candy bar star Qiu Dang to No. 10 ，Little chubby Lin Shidong rose to 16th, young player Yuan Licen ranked 27th, Xiang Peng ranked 29th, Guoping No. 7 Zhou Qihao ranked 42nd, and young player Xu Yingbin entered the ranking 44th.

See also World Athletics Championships start tomorrow, these 10 games should not be missed In terms of women’s singles, Sun Yingsha won the women’s singles championship of the Singapore Grand Slam Macau Championship and scored 2,000 points. After deducting about 100 points, she still ranked first in the world with 9,520 points. Wang Manyu won the women’s singles championship of the Macau Championship with 7,010 points. two, ListThe dream has changed a lot, the runner-up in the Macau competition, and returned to the third place with 5765 points.Wang Yidi With 5575, the ranking slipped to 4th, and Guoping took the top four. Chen Xingtong Thailand Challenge Triple Crown, ranked 5th with 3105，Qian Tianyi did not participate, and his ranking dropped to 6th. He lost the World Table Tennis Championships. He probably cried. Mima Ito scored 2465 points, ranking 7th in the world. Japanese star Hayata Hina, moved up to No. 8.Hayata Hina is currently ranked 9th in the world, Zhang Rui is 9th, and German veteran chipper Han Ying is 10th. There is also a national table tennis rival that has attracted the attention of fans. She is Korean Chinese Zhu Qianxi, who once pushed Sun Yingsha to a desperate situation. With the runner-up in the Thailand Star Game, the world ranking soared by 15, ranking 23rd, and has surpassed Tian Zhixi to become the first in the Korean women’s team. But lost the World Table Tennis Championships.The reason is that naturalized players between the ages of 18 and 21 need to register their nationality for 7 years before they can participate. They will be able to participate in the Paris Olympics next year. See also Lazio transfer market, a treasure from Muriqi? 2023 Singapore Grand Slam exciting schedule review (click the underline) Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin defeated Zhang Benzhi and Hayata Hina 3-1 to win the mixed doubles championship! The national table tennis team Fan Zhendong and his partner Wang Chuqin competed for the men’s doubles championship with the Korean team Zhang Yuzhen and Lin Zhongxun 3-1. In the women’s doubles final, Sun Yingsha/Wang Manyu fell behind 2-0 and won three games in a row, beating Chen Meng/Wang Yidi 3-2 to win the championship. Sun Yingsha and Qian Tianyi met in the final, Sasha won 4-1 and was crowned the Triple Crown Fan Zhendong went crazy! 4-1 won the men’s singles championship and won the double crown! For the latest schedule, please click >>> Table Tennis Events For extended reading, click on the underline Over 60 years old, 4 things to know before playing table tennis, health first

Ping-pong three-character scriptures, easy-to-remember technical formulas, incisive and practical

The 8 points that long glue is most afraid of, no matter what glue you use, it is useful

The table tennis singles ranking in the mass competition of the 14th National Games,

When you are old, table tennis is your best sport!

The 9 most annoying people in the table tennis hall!

How to choose a long rubber soleplate?What blade does the long glue master use?

A man who loves to play will not be bad, a woman who loves to play is lovable

Among the top 10 beauties in national table tennis, Chen Meng is at the bottom, and the top three are undisputed

The Ministry of Education made it clear that next year table tennis and other items will be included in the national unified examination

The 2022 ITTF recently announced the long rubber list! Saved!

Never play ping pong again in 2023, I mean it! See also Elections, the Democrats are progressive again. Letta studies the variable alliance The way to watch the 2023 table tennis competition is as follows:[Good Table Tennis]Public Account 【 good ping pong】The official account has a new revision, thank you for your support and help Click “Pingpong Live” in the official account menuReturn to Sohu to see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

