Ark: Survival Ascension’s Steam Sales Milestone Proves a Promising Future for the Ark Series Expansion

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Snail Games, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL), the world‘s leading independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, announced today that the newly released “Ark: Survival Ascension” sold 600,000 copies in its first two weeks on Steam.

The success of Ark: Survival Ascension on the Steam platform is just the beginning. Snail expects to release the game on Xbox and PlayStation platforms and hopes to gain greater sales momentum. On social platforms such as YouTube, “Ark: Survival Ascension” has gained extremely high popularity and became a popular live broadcast game within 24 hours after its release; on the Twitch live broadcast platform, “Ark: Survival Ascension” became one of the most popular live-streamed games, with more than 5.6 million minutes of player viewing time on the day of release.

“The Ark community can look forward to a more immersive and intuitive gaming experience. This is all thanks to the tireless efforts of our dedicated development team at Wildcard Studios. We are excited about the journey ahead. We can’t wait for players to experience the next phase of adventure in the Ark universe.” said Jim Tsai, CEO of Snail Games.

Snail would like to express its gratitude to the gaming community, partners and stakeholders who played an important role in achieving this important milestone. The success of “Ark: Survival Ascension” demonstrates Snail’s commitment to expanding the “Ark” brand series and providing innovative and engaging gaming experiences.

Snail is a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a best-in-class portfolio of high-quality game products designed to play on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices.

