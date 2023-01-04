ASRock Inc., the world‘s leading motherboard manufacturer, grandly released the new Intel® B760 series motherboards, providing Intel® B760 chipsets with more competitive mainstream market solutions, including “B760M Steel Legend WiFi”, “B760M “Pro RS” and SEGA’s officially authorized SONIC co-branded model “B760M PG SONIC WiFi”, … and other models will be exhibited at CES 2023 (Consumer Electronics Show 2023). The B760 series motherboards are equipped with PCI-Express 5.0 specifications and DDR5 overclocking technology, which bring excellent specifications and performance to gamers in the mainstream market. Whether they are computer enthusiasts, gamers, or business applications, users in different fields can benefit from it. Beyond the previous experience.

ASRock® B760 series motherboards perfectly support the 13th generation Intel® Core K series overclocking processors and non-K series processors, and are compatible with the 12th generation Intel® Core K series overclocking processors and non-K series processors.

Bring on the Rings! ASRock B760M PG SONIC WiFi Co-branded

Following the ASRock Z790 PG SONIC motherboard, which is popular in the consumer market and gamers, ASRock has launched another joint motherboard “B760M PG SONIC WiFi” officially authorized by SEGA. It adopts the B760 chipset and Micro ATX size, and is widely used The amazing SONIC totem design elements are introduced, allowing consumers to experience the unique charm of SONIC in addition to enjoying mainstream solutions with compact size and high performance.

B760M PG SONIC WiFi adopts 6-layer 2oz copper foil PCB specification, which brings excellent heat dissipation performance, better signal conduction performance and DDR5 memory overclocking potential. It is equipped with 12+1+1 phase Dr.MOS digital chips in a compact size Power supply design, powerful power supply performance makes the processor have a better potential! At the VRM, PCH, and M.2, you can see the large-area heat dissipation panels with eye-catching paint by SONIC, which meet the needs of heat dissipation performance and entertainment at the same time.

Dragon 2.5G LAN and Wi-Fi 6E wireless network provide high-speed transmission performance, consumer players can enjoy low latency in the game, and enjoy the dual advantages of high-speed transmission in daily use. The B760 chipset brings up to 3 sets of Hyper M.2 slots (PCIe Gen4x4) and 4 sets of SATA 3.0, providing ample upgrade space for high-speed transmission specifications.

The B760M PG SONIC WiFi is equipped with a PCI-Express 5.0 x16 slot, which perfectly supports the latest graphics cards. Together with the popular Nahimic Audio sound technology, it brings players an outstanding gaming experience.

ASRock B760M Steel Legend WiFi – Mainstream high-end, small size, powerful and durable

The latest masterpiece of the prestigious Steel Legend series “ASRock B760M Steel Legend WiFi”, equipped with an extraordinary 12+1+1 phase Dr.MOS digital power supply design, 12K Japanese black gold capacitors, 6-layer 2oz copper foil PCB, and VRM , PCH, and M.2 are all equipped with large-area cooling fins to create the latest platform with high performance and low temperature durability. It is the first choice for the pursuit of powerful performance, stability and durability.

ASRock B760M Steel Legend WiFi is equipped with PCI-Express 5.0 x16 slot, and adopts reinforced alloy slot and SMT process technology to ensure stable signal transmission and installation stability of thick graphics card. In addition to Dragon 2.5G LAN, the network transmission interface is also upgraded to support Wi-Fi 6E, providing high-speed, low-latency and stable transmission performance.

ASRock B760M Steel Legend WiFi has a built-in eDP interface on the back of the motherboard, which supports the installation of the ASRock Side Panel Kit, allowing users to place a 13.3-inch display on the transparent side panel of the case to create a new customized experience.

ASRock B760 Pro RS series – the first choice for platform upgrades with outstanding specifications

For consumers who pursue the best upgrading benefits, ASRock has launched the B760 Pro RS series motherboards, including ATX-sized B760 Pro RS, B760 Pro RS/D4, and Micro ATX-sized B760M Pro RS, B760M Pro RS/D4 WiFi, The B760M Pro RS/D4 motherboard provides an upgrade option for the B760 platform that takes into account specifications and prices.

In response to consumer demand, B760 Pro RS/D4, B760M Pro RS/D4 WiFi, and B760M Pro RS/D4 are equipped with DDR4 memory specifications and PCI-Express 4.0 x16 slots, allowing consumers to continue to use existing components and save upgrade costs It can also use the rich features of the new platform at the same time. It is an excellent option for upgrading Intel® 13th generation Core series processors.

ASRock B760 Pro RS series adopts Dr.MOS VRM digital power supply design and 6-layer PCB to enhance power supply performance and operational stability. It supports Dragon 2.5G LAN, Wi-Fi 6E and Nahimic audio solutions. The storage interface is equipped with 2 sets of Hyper M .2 slots (PCIe Gen4x4), meeting high-speed transmission requirements.

For more product information, please visit ASRock official website:

https://www.asrock.com/mb/index.asp

B760 series motherboard image video:

https://youtu.be/bI4I9wUvQuA