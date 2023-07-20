ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 OLED, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED and Vivobook Pro 15 OLED available now

ASUS has launched their latest models, the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, and Vivobook Pro 15 OLED. The laptops are available now and promise better performance.

Zenbook Pro 14 OLED: Powerful, modern design with 2.8K OLED touch display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card Active Aerodynamic System. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED: Hygienic notebook with Intel Core i9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX laptop graphics card, 15.6 inch 2.8K 120Hz OLED display and dual-fan cooling system.

Zenbook Pro 14 OLED: High performance in a modern design

The ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 OLED combines a high-resolution 2.8K OLED touch display, the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor and studio-grade NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics to deliver unbeatable mobile performance. In addition, the Zenbook is equipped with the ASUS DialPad, which should enable an optimized creative workflow. With this system, users have quick and intuitive access to useful tools and functions in various applications, which takes effective creative work to a whole new level.

The ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404VV/VI) is available in Germany from a price of 2,799 euros.

Zenbook Pro 14 OLED: Specifications

ColorTech Black (3K)item number90NB0Z81-M00200EAN4711387095799Display14,5″ (36,8 cm), WQXGA+ (2880 × 1800), OLED, 16:10, 120Hz, 0,2ms, Touch, 400 cd/m² (Peak 550), 100% DCI-P3, NanoEdgeprocessorIntel® Core™ i9-13900H (24M Cache, up to 5.4 GHz)graphic cardNVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 8GB GDDR6random access memory48GB DDR5 (16GB DDR5 Onboard + 32GB DDR5 SODIMM)1x DDR5 SO-DIMM Slotstorage medium2TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSDconnections3.5mm Combo Audio JackHDMI 2.1 FRLSD 4.0 Card ReaderThunderbolt™ 4 supports display / power deliveryUSB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-AUSB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support display / power deliveryWebcamIR FHD WebCam for Windows HelloWLAN & BluetoothWi-Fi 6E (802.11ax Dual-Band 2*2) + Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless CardKeyboardbacklit chiclet keyboard (DE layout)TouchpadTouchpad mit DialPadAudioBuilt-in array microphoneBuilt-in speakerSmart Amp Technologybattery pack4 cells 76 Whpower adapter20V 10A (200W), connector type: barrel connector ø6.0mmAccesoriesSleeveStylus (Active stylus SA200H-MPP1.51 support)USB-A to RJ45 gigabit ethernet adapterDimensions32.18 x 22.33 x 1.79 ~ 1.79 cmpackaging size481 x 123 x 285 mm (L x B x H)Weight1,65 kgWEEE1,9 kgSecurityIR webcam with Windows Hello support, McAfee® LiveSafe™, McAfee® LiveSafe™ 30 days free trial, Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0operating systemWindows 11 Pro with Microsoft 365 (30-day trial version)Guarantee24 months international guarantee

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED: Premium Notebook mit OLED-Power

The Zenbook Pro 16X OLED impresses with a 3.2K HDR OLED touch display, which is said to offer a clear and bright viewing experience for greater efficiency when working, surfing and streaming. Equipped with the ASUS Supernova System-on-Module (SoM) design, a 13th generation Intel Core i9 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8 GB or 4080 GPU and generous storage space, the Zenbook Pro 16X OLED is designed to offer the best performance for every occasion. The notebook also has the extra large NumberPad 2.0, the ASUS Dial for intuitive control and the Active Aerodynamic System (AAS) Ultra, which enables a 30 percent improvement in system ventilation for an increase in performance.

The Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602VI) is priced at €4,299, while the Zenbook 16X OLED (UX7602BZ) starts at €3,799 in Germany.

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED Specifications

ColorTech Black (3K)item number90NB11C1-M001C0EAN4711387139196Display16″ (40,6 cm), (3200 x 2000), OLED, 16:10, 120Hz, 0,2ms, Touch, 400 cd/m² (Peak 550), 100% DCI-P3, NanoEdgeprocessorIntel® Core™ i9-13900Hgraphic cardNVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 12GB GDDR6random access memory32GB LPDDR5X (32GB LPDDR5X Onboard)storage medium2TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD 1x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0×4connections3.5mm Combo Audio JackHDMI 2.1 FRLSD Express 7.0 Card Reader2x Thunderbolt™ 4 supports display / power deliveryUSB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-AWebcamIR FHD WebCam for Windows Hello with camera coverWLAN & BluetoothWi-Fi 6E (802.11ax Dual-Band 2*2) + Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless CardKeyboardIlluminated chiclet keyboard, with RGBW per key and N-Key rollover (DE layout)TouchpadASUS NumberPadAudioBuilt-in 4-way stereo speakersBuilt-in array microphoneSmart Amp Technologybattery pack6 cells 96 Whpower adapter20V 14A (280W), plug type: barrel plug ø6.0mmAccesoriesStylus (ASUS Pen 2.0 SA203H-MPP2.0 support)USB-A to RJ45 gigabit ethernet adapterDimensions35.50 x 25.10 x 1.69 ~ 1.78 cmpackaging size500 x 156 x 340 mm (L x B x H)Weight2,2 kgWEEE2,45 kgSecurityBIOS Booting User Password ProtectionFingerprint sensor integrated with Power KeyIR webcam with Windows Hello supportMcAfee® LiveSafe™McAfee® LiveSafe™ 30 days free trialTrusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0operating systemWindows 11 Home with Microsoft 365 (30-day trial version)Guarantee24 months international guarantee

Vivobook Pro 15 OLED: Hygienisches OLED-Notebook

The ASUS VivoBook Pro 15 OLED is said to be the ideal choice for demanding creative projects. Whether it’s casual tasks or professional 3D rendering, with an Intel Core i9 processor, a powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX laptop graphics card and a 15.6-inch 2.8K 120Hz OLED display in NanoEdge design, this notebook should offer the necessary performance. The cooling system with dual fans effectively and quietly ensures optimal cooling of the most important components. In addition, the ASUS Antimicrobial Guard inhibits the growth of bacteria and ensures hygienic conditions when using the VivoBook Pro 15 OLED.

The Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502VU/VJ) is now available in Germany starting at EUR 1,399.

Zenbook Pro 15 OLED: Specifications

ColorQuiet Blue (2B)item number90NB1131-M001B0EAN4711387153536Display15,6″ (39,6 cm), WQHD+ (2880 × 1620), OLED, 16:9, 120Hz, 0,2ms, 400 cd/m² (Peak 600), 100% DCI-P3, NanoEdgeprocessorIntel® Core™ i9-13900H (24M Cache, up to 5.4 GHz)graphic cardNVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 6GB GDDR6random access memory16GB DDR5 (8GB DDR5 Onboard + 8GB DDR5 SO-DIMM) 1x DDR5 SO-DIMM slotstorage medium1TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD 2x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0×4connections3.5mm Combo Audio JackHDMI 2.1 FRLRJ45 Gigabit EthernetSD 4.0 Card ReaderThunderbolt™ 4 supports display / power delivery2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-AUSB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support display / power deliveryWebcamFHD WebCam with camera coverWLAN & BluetoothWi-Fi 6E (802.11ax Dual-Band 2*2) + Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless CardKeyboardbacklit chiclet keyboard (DE layout)TouchpadTouchpadAudioBuilt-in microphoneSmart Amp Technologybattery pack3 cells 70Whpower adapter20V 7.5A (150W), Steckertype: Hohlstecker ø4.5mmDimensions35.63 x 23.53 x 1.99 ~ 2.00 cmpackaging size488 x 65 x 310 mm (L x B x H)Weight1,8 kgWEEE2,05 kgSecurityFingerprint sensor integrated with Power KeyMcAfee® LiveSafe™McAfee® LiveSafe™ 30 days free trialTrusted Platform Module (Firmware TPM)operating systemWindows 11 Home with Microsoft 365 (30-day trial version)Guarantee24 months international guarantee

