scarer expands the list of accessories and presents the new card of rete LAN 10GbE AS-T10G3che include due slot per storage solid state NVMe M.2.

It is a card designed exclusively for i NAS Lockerstor 4 e 6 Gen2, Lockerstor 4RD, RS e 12RD, Lockerstor 12RD Pro e 16RD Pro.

Thanks to this accessory it is possible to enable the transition beyond Gigabit for corporate networks. It is an irreversible process and is still ongoing.

Over the years, network performance has suffered constant improvement, against an equally continuous increase in the volume of data to be processed. In such a scenario, a “normal” 1 GBps connection may not be enough anymore and could be a potential bottleneck for the business.

In the case of simultaneous access or high read and write loads, the Gigabit network may not be sufficient. For example, continuous access to servers or network storage from internal devices or from endpoints can easily create congestion. Even if the transfer rate remains acceptable, in any case there is a risk of slowing down the operations of the other network devices, due to a high average latency in packet management.

10GbE network card and M.2 storage together

Controller-based Marvell AQC113 10GbE and equipped with an Ethernet port with RJ45 connector, which allows the use of normal copper patch cables, it allows to reach speeds of up to 1171 MB/s in reading and up to 1119 MB/s in writing. The AS-T10G3 card (€249.00 including VAT) also ensures full downward compatibility by offering full compatibility with 5GbE, 2.5GbE, Gigabit and 100 MbE standards.

The availability of storage SSD allows you to manage independent arrays, compared to the main pool with 3.5” drives usually present in the NAS. The adoption of high-performance drives on bus PCIe 3.0 allows you to enable caching and tiering schemes for efficient data management.

It is an indispensable update for those NAS called upon to manage intense data flows and bidirectional streams, for example to manage iSCSI centralized repositories or virtualized environments with frequent access. The update certainly makes sense for rack and high-performance models, while it is less consistent when thought about small business and Soho units, such as the AS6704AT.