Home » Atari will release new games for the Atari 2600 – – Gamereactor
Technology

Atari will release new games for the Atari 2600 – – Gamereactor

by admin
Atari will release new games for the Atari 2600 – – Gamereactor

1990 was a long time ago.That year, East and West Germany had just become Germany, Russia was still called the Soviet Union, “Home Alone” premiered on Christmas, Sonic the Hedgehog
Before even being invented, the hottest consoles were the NES and Mega Drive, and computer gaming usually meant the Amiga 500.

It was also the year that Atari said goodbye to the Atari 2600, the first truly popular console, selling around 30 million units (rivaling the Sega master system, Dreamcast and PS Vita). Since then, we haven’t released any new Atari versions for this old format. until now.

Atari announced that Mr. Run and Jump would be getting an Atari 2600 version, which was built for the format, and would also be released on classic cassette. Atari says:

“Made in the USA withHigh-quality materials, each Mr. Run and Jump cartridge comes with a high-quality box, 2600 game cartridge and instruction manual. Cartridges are manufactured to exacting standards from all new parts and materials, with beveled edges to prevent pin damage, solid gold-plated connectors, and the same power draw as the original.

Pre-orders for the cartridges will start on July 31st for $59.99 on the official Atari homepage, and we’re assuming they’ll likely sell out soon.

Do you remember the Atari 2600, what was your first game console?

Atari to release new games for Atari 2600
See also  Roberto Bolle: "I became an avatar to dance in the metaverse"

You may also like

an operator is thinking about it…

iOS 17 Beta does not open sideloading, but...

Bas Kniphorst, VP and Director of Wolters Kluwer...

AMD Navi 32 GPU may be configured as...

check the European price, will it be a...

Linux Kernel: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows unspecified attack

Players question the performance of the RX 7600...

VW wants to take models out of the...

US$100 to buy the Blue Yeti live broadcast...

Offshore: Wind energy is expected to grow from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy