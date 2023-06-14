Atari will release new games for the Atari 2600 – – Gamereactor

1990 was a long time ago.That year, East and West Germany had just become Germany, Russia was still called the Soviet Union, “Home Alone” premiered on Christmas, Sonic the Hedgehog

Before even being invented, the hottest consoles were the NES and Mega Drive, and computer gaming usually meant the Amiga 500.

It was also the year that Atari said goodbye to the Atari 2600, the first truly popular console, selling around 30 million units (rivaling the Sega master system, Dreamcast and PS Vita). Since then, we haven’t released any new Atari versions for this old format. until now.

Atari announced that Mr. Run and Jump would be getting an Atari 2600 version, which was built for the format, and would also be released on classic cassette. Atari says:

“Made in the USA withHigh-quality materials, each Mr. Run and Jump cartridge comes with a high-quality box, 2600 game cartridge and instruction manual. Cartridges are manufactured to exacting standards from all new parts and materials, with beveled edges to prevent pin damage, solid gold-plated connectors, and the same power draw as the original.

Pre-orders for the cartridges will start on July 31st for $59.99 on the official Atari homepage, and we’re assuming they’ll likely sell out soon.

Do you remember the Atari 2600, what was your first game console?