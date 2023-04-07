Home Technology “Atomic Heart” held a special Xbox Series X host and controller sweepstakes for the nympho refrigerator “Nora” “Atomic Heart”
“Atomic Heart (Atomic Heart)”) (PC / PS5 / PS4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One) development team Mundfish founder and CEO and game director Robert Bagratuni announced today (4/7) on Twitter, A follow-up and sharing sweepstakes event will be held on Twitter, and an Xbox Series X console customized with the theme of the artificial intelligence refrigerator “Nora (NORA)” that appeared in the game will be given away.

This special Xbox Series X console and the attached controller are based on the theme of the artificial intelligence refrigerator robot “Nora” with many crazy passionate dialogues and behaviors in the game, which has caused a wave of topics among players. The shape of the Xbox Series X console cube, with mottled bright red paint and detailed structure, reproduces the square and hot (?) appearance of Nora, and the door on the right half of the front can also be opened.

Players only need to track @RobertBagratuni and @mundfish page, clickevent post“Like”, repost it on your own page and add #AtomicNora tag, you can participate in this sweepstakes, and have a chance to win this unique nora host home.

