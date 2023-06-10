Home » Available for free for a limited time
Available for free for a limited time

Available for free for a limited time

Epic Games has revealed the last “mysterious free game” for the time being. It is the co-op shooter Payday 2. We summarize the most important information for you.

Image: Overkill Software

Payday 2 is one of the most popular co-op shooters of the past decade. Up to four players form a team to commit a robbery together. The players have different missions with different approaches to choose from. With each successfully completed robbery you can develop your own character.

“The CRIMENET network offers a huge range of dynamic contracts and players are free to choose – from small grocery store heists or kidnappings to big league cybercrime or emptying major bank vaults for that epic PAYDAY.”

Payday 2 already has more than 403,000 ratings on Steam. Of these, 90 percent are positive. So grab your friends and embark on daring missions together. It’s definitely worth checking out!

How do you get the free game?

In order to be able to secure the game for free, you need a user account with Epic Games. The title can then be easily downloaded from the shop.

Once added to your own game library, it will remain there even after the promotional period has expired. So you can play it as long as you want. The game is available from June 8th to June 15th (5 p.m. each day) at Epic Games. It will then be replaced by another free game.

