Back to School 2023, here are the Asus offers not to be missed …

Asus has prepared a wide range of offers for Back To Schoolanticipating the start of the academic year with promotions from 4 August to 9 September 2023. Students will have the opportunity to purchase devices at discounted prices, including PCs, monitors and peripherals on the ASUS e-shop.

Among the offers proposed, notebooks stand out Vivobook, ideal for students looking for versatile and functional solutions for daily activities. The Vivobook 16X is available at the discounted price of €549 and offers a NanoEdge display for a brilliant and immersive viewing experience. Thanks to the processor AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, is able to handle even demanding workloads without problems. Other discounted Vivobook series models include the Vivobook 16X OLED at a price of €1,299 and the Vivobook Pro 16 at a price of €1,099.

Lo Zenbook S15 it is particularly portable, with a thickness of only 14.9 mm and a weight of 1.4 kg. The AMD processor ensures high performance and the NanoEdge IPS display with 100% coverage of the sRGB color space offers vivid and detailed images. Among the Zenbooks on offer are the Zenbook 15 at the price of €899, the Zenbook Flip at the price of €1,599, the Zenbook 14X at the price of €1,299 and the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED at the price of €2,499.

For gaming

For gaming enthusiasts, ASUS offers ROG and TUF series, with different options for an amazing gaming experience. L‘ASUS TUF Gaming F15 features an innovative design and hardware designed to ensure an immersive gaming experience. The graphics card NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 and Intel® Core™ i7-12700H processor ensure smooth gameplay on the 144Hz display. Those interested will be able to take advantage of the offers for the TUF GAMING F15 at the price of €1,299, the ROG Scar 16 at the price of €3,399 and the ROG Strix G17 at the price of €2,449.

And then you will find houses for always top performance like ROG Z11available at the discounted price of 219.90€. It’s still:

Motherboard ROG e ProArt

PROART B660-CREATOR D4: available at the discounted price of €219 ROG CROSSHAIR VIII IMPACT: available at the discounted price of €379 ROG CROSSHAIR VIII FORMULA: available at the discounted price of €595 ROG CROSSHAIR VIII EXTREME: available at the discounted price of €799

Router for a stable connection

ZenWiFi CT8 White (2 nodes): available at the discounted price of €209.9 RT-AC66U: available at the discounted price of €229 RT-AX92U (2 nodes): available at the discounted price of €249.9 ROG Rapture GT-AX11000: available at the discounted price discounted by €399

Entertainment, security and more

The wireless mini-projector ASUS ZenBeam E2 is a versatile solution that allows you to project in portrait mode to enjoy livestreams or social media content directly on a big screen. Take advantage of the special offer and take yours home The ASUS ZenBeam E2 is priced at 329€. Alternatively, you can opt for the projector ZenBeam Latte L1 a soli 399€, o per il ProArt A1 LED a 1399€, for high quality projection.

For gaming and entertainment lovers, ASUS offers a wide range of monitors with exceptional performance. Il monitor TUF Gaming VG328H1B it’s perfect for immersive gameplay, with a large curved screen and ultra-fast 165Hz refresh rate. Don’t miss the opportunity to buy it for yourself 269€. Or, choose the TUF Gaming VG249Q1R a 179€, o il TUF Gaming VG24VQE a 199€for an always clear and immersive gaming experience.

To ensure the security of your data, ASUS offers this chassis per SSD TUF Gaming A1 for just 39.9€, ideal for expanding the storage capabilities of your setup. USB-C® 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity enables ultra-fast transfers for gaming, file backups and 4K content.

Finally, the VivoWatch BP is available for only €119, while the VivoWatch SP is on sale for only €229. With these advanced devices, you can constantly monitor your well-being and receive useful advice to improve your lifestyle.

