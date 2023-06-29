Baldur’s Gate III launches early on PC

Larian Studios has always been a talented studio, but the real rising glory is Divinity: Original Sin and Divinity: Original Sin II. This lead to it being tasked with making Baldur’s Gate III, and the early access version made it look like another amazing game to us. I’m more confident about that now.

Because Larian has announced that Baldur’s Gate III will be moved up from August 31st to August 3rd on PC. While this clearly means that the developers are already pretty confident in how the game will work, they’re not hiding the fact that this will happen as well, as they don’t want to get too close to the other expected games launching in late August and September.

Unlucky. The PlayStation 5 version won’t be able to avoid that, as the PS5 version of Baldur’s Gate III has been pushed back to September 6, as developers need an extra week to get it running smoothly at 60 frames per second.

They also took the opportunity to make the Xbox Series version of Baldur’s Gate III sound like it wasn’t as far behind as many had feared, while throwing some shade over the Xbox Series S:

“We are optimistic about Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox Series X, but in order to announce and release the game on Xbox, we need to ensure that the game performs uncompromised across the entire Xbox X|S ecosystem, including multiplayer and Split-screen play. We’ve put a lot of effort into making it work and will continue to do so.

How do you feel about these changes?