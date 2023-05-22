Biodiversity: Decision on the new NRW National Park in June

Nutrient-poor mixed deciduous forests under protection

In the participation process, there is no pre-determination of a specific region in North Rhine-Westphalia, said a spokesman for the ministry. Regions could express their interest in the participation process. A corresponding examination will then take place on the basis of criteria. The ministry has not yet given a date by when a decision will be made.

So far, the only national park in North Rhine-Westphalia is the Eifel National Park, which was established in 2004 with an area of ​​110 square kilometers.

“The large conservation area in the North Eifel protects the soil-acidic, nutrient-poor mixed deciduous forests. In addition to the forest areas, the numerous headwaters and stream valleys as well as rock complexes are ecologically valuable and sensitive areas,” the ministry explained in January, referring to the tourism effects in addition to the importance for biological diversity.