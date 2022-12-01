Home Technology BIOSTAR’s decisive battle at the 12.12 Shopping Festival year-end carnival with great gifts | XFastest News
Technology

BIOSTAR’s decisive battle at the 12.12 Shopping Festival year-end carnival with great gifts | XFastest News

by admin
BIOSTAR’s decisive battle at the 12.12 Shopping Festival year-end carnival with great gifts | XFastest News

BIOSTAR, an international manufacturer of high-end motherboards, gaming and computer peripherals, announced the 12.12 year-end shopping carnival, and the super-high-quality gifts and big FUN giveaway officially started today!

Aiming at the 12.12 crazy shopping festival, BIOSTAR is the first to launch a wave of designated Z790/B660/B550 series motherboards to get free thermal/cold coffee cups with super high CP value, and buy DIYPCs in the entire museum to get free limited BIOSTAR leisure cards. Multiple rich gifts FUN send! Whether it is home office, remote learning, home entertainment or e-sports players, it can meet the needs of different consumers. From now on, purchase designated product models at BIOSTAR’s three major e-commerce channels PChome24H, momo shopping network and Shopee Biostar’s official flagship store, all of which will receive event gifts, and the quantity is limited! Buy quickly.

A mid-to-high-end computer model “Sharp Shooter” for e-sports players, Intel Core i5-12400F six-core equipped with RTX3070 OC LHR graphics card and BIOSTAR Biostar B660MX-E motherboard with 512G SSD, the appearance is designed with slash stripes The calm black case, the overall configuration allows players to enjoy the game world and enjoy a non-stutter experience!

In the motherboard part, the Z790 VALKYRIE Valkyrie gaming motherboard is the flagship model of this year. It has an LGA1700 pin and supports Intel 12th/13th generation processors. It is equipped with rich functions and provides excellent power management and cooling performance. It can also maintain the stability of the system operation. And supports the latest DDR5, PCIe 5.0, PCIe 5.0 M.2 and other specifications, it is very suitable for overclocking, gamers, content creators and other users to experience the latest generation of beast performance! The appearance is bright and eye-catching. It is made of pink and blue contrasting colors and black gold texture. Add Kuaishou Dao to your shopping cart!

See also  The EU frees us from chargers but leaves us tied to cables

Featured Gaming Machine
marksman
unnamed (1).jpg

Dynasty Jiren
unnamed (2).jpg

featured motherboard
Z790 VALKYRIE
011.jpg

B660T-SILVER
012.jpg

All BIOSTAR DIY PC models enjoy a one-year warranty, so gamers can buy with more confidence. The Double 12 limited-time gift big FUN event has started from now on on the three major channels PChome24H, momo shopping network and Shopee Mall. All motherboards/DIYPCs in the museum will receive limited gifts. Hurry up and buy!

shopping link
Momo Shopping Network, PChome24H, Shopee Mall

Further reading:

You may also like

The Chinese version of the side-scrolling action game...

Elon Musk’s miraculous promises: “Neuralink will give sight...

Google doodle welcomes Jerry Lawson, the engineer who...

ICabbi, if a billion Taxi rides seem few...

The 2022 National Innovation Award: live coverage from...

Google doodle welcomes Jerry Lawson, the engineer who...

Deeptech, sustainability and skills at the heart of...

Google doodles celebrate the 82nd birthday of Jerry...

Mobility, discovering the birth of the electric car

Endpoint Released Simas – Rocket League – Gamereactor

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy