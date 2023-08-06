Home » BlindWarriorSven Emerges Victorious as the Blind Champion of EVO 2023
BlindWarriorSven, a blind fighting game player, has emerged as the champion of the preliminaries of “Quick Fighting Whirlwind 6” at the Evolution Championship Series 2023 (EVO 2023) held in Las Vegas. Despite his visual impairment, BlindWarriorSven showcased his exceptional skills using the audio assist function and playing as “E.Honda”.

EVO 2023, the world‘s largest fighting game event, took place from August 4th to August 6th in Las Vegas, USA. Among the exhilarating battles that captivated the audience, BlindWarriorSven’s performance stood out, gaining widespread attention.

BlindWarriorSven, a Dutch fighting game streamer, is known for his traditional approach to playing as Honda. Even though he is visually impaired, as evident from the picture where he is wearing a blindfold, BlindWarriorSven utilized the “SOUND ACCESSIBILITY” function set up by the staff before the game started.

In “Quick Fighting Tornado 6”, the game improved its “sound effect assistance” to enhance the gaming experience. This assistance included various sound effects for better understanding the game state, such as notifications for opponent distance, hit marks for attacks from different directions, and volume notifications for different slots. These features enabled BlindWarriorSven to have a better grasp of the battle situation.

BlindWarriorSven’s performance as Honda was nothing short of remarkable. He exhibited incredible movement and utilized super headers to close the distance while effectively defending against his opponent’s attacks. His utilization of the Drive Rush Cancel technique and surprise command throwing attacks allowed him to connect SA3 from jump attack combos, ultimately leading him to clinch victory in the first round.

Although his opponent managed to turn the tables in the second round, BlindWarriorSven’s calm approach became evident in the third round. He skillfully used back jumps and air-to-air attacks to trap his opponent at the edge of the screen. Despite his opponent predicting his jumping attack at the start, BlindWarriorSven successfully launched SA3 and executed a remarkable counterattack. The round concluded with BlindWarriorSven’s perfectly timed super header hitting his opponent’s jump, securing him the win.

BlindWarriorSven’s victory was met with applause from fellow players, who admired not only his dedication and skill but also recognized the potential of the sound assist function in “Killer Whirlwind 6”. His achievement serves as an inspiration to gamers around the world, showcasing that determination and adaptation can overcome any challenges, even in the realm of competitive gaming.

