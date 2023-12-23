Bloober Team is working with Skybound Entertainment on a new game

Bloober Team and Skybound Entertainment Announce Collaboration for New Horror Game

Veteran horror developer Bloober Team has joined forces with Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment to create a new game set for release in 2025. The project, known as R, is shrouded in mystery, but promises to bring terror expertise to the gaming industry.

Piotr Babieno, CEO of the Bloober Team, revealed in a press release that the collaboration with Skybound Entertainment is part of their second-party strategy to work with external partners. Babieno is confident that this partnership will not only bring financial success but also help the team achieve their overall strategy by the end of 2027.

While details about the game are scarce, it is speculated that R could be based on The Walking Dead franchise. This would be a significant addition to the series’ video game adaptations, especially after the disappointing release of The Walking Dead: Destinies in 2023. The collaboration between Bloober Team and Skybound Entertainment is expected to redeem the franchise’s presence in the gaming world.

Fans of horror games and The Walking Dead are eagerly awaiting further updates and details about this exciting collaboration between two powerhouses in the industry.

