Bungie Faces Layoffs and Potential Postponement of “Destiny 2: Final Form” Expansion Pack

Bungie, the developer of the popular online multiplayer shooter “Destiny 2,” has recently undergone a significant layoff of employees, leading to concerns about the release of the expansion pack “Final Form.” Originally scheduled for release in February 2024, there are rumors that the expansion will be postponed due to the impact of the layoffs.

In an official statement released on the 3rd, Bungie acknowledged that the layoffs have eroded the trust of the player community. They promised to strive to exceed player expectations with the release of “Final Form.” The statement also mentioned that the team is supporting each other during this difficult period and recognized the need to make improvements in terms of fun and surprises in the game.

However, the official statement did not receive positive feedback from netizens. Many described it as “highly modified but empty information,” criticizing Bungie for referring to over 100 fired employees as “colleagues who are not in the studio” or “friends.” Dissatisfaction with senior management was also expressed in response to the tweet announcing the statement.

Furthermore, there was no mention in the statement about whether the release of the expansion pack would be affected. This raised concerns among players who are eagerly awaiting the epic conclusion of the saga of light and darkness that “Final Form” promises to provide. Given the declining number of players and the recent criticisms of the game, Bungie may not want to further delay its release.

The “Destiny 2” community has been facing various issues recently. Players have expressed disappointment with the “Age of Light” expansion pack, claiming that it did not live up to the weight and experience of previous expansions like “Black Needle.” Complaints about mechanical adjustments and monetization content have also contributed to game burnout. In August of this year, the suspension of PvP map updates due to resource constraints further fueled dissatisfaction among players.

IGN reported that the poor performance of “Destiny 2” in 2022, combined with lower-than-expected pre-order results for “Final Form,” played a significant role in the recent layoffs at Bungie. The layoffs affected various departments involved in “Destiny 2” and the reboot of the old IP “Marathon,” including communities, art, engineers, audio, and creative studios.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the layoffs and the impact on the development of “Final Form,” the Steam pre-order page for the expansion still indicates a launch date of February 28, 2024.

As the “Destiny 2” community eagerly awaits further updates and clarification from Bungie, the future of the game remains uncertain. Bungie’s commitment to regaining players’ trust and providing a satisfying gaming experience will undoubtedly be crucial in determining the success of “Final Form” and the future of the franchise.

