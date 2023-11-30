Bungie pulls Destiny 2 starter pack – Destiny 2: Lightfall – after fan backlash

Bungie Addresses Criticisms and Discontinues Destiny 2 Bundle

Bungie has responded to criticism and has announced the discontinuation of D0119b02b0ce94526a7e8221adf7a4258, the latest package in Destiny 2’s Season of the Wish. The developer stated that the package was not well received by fans and has been removed from the store.

In addition, Bungie addressed various other criticisms, including issues with the blind shaft event and the shard economy in the new events. The developer also promised to resolve PvP issues and teased the upcoming debut of the Rocket Pistol in new dungeons.

The announcement comes just days after the launch of Destiny 2’s final season, D348490a0771d4da2a69bc97e41643747, and The Witcher collaboration. The collaboration drew criticism for its price, and the new playable content released by Bungie was also met with negative feedback from fans.

Overall, the response to Season of the Wish seems to be mixed, with some players expressing disappointment with the new content. Bungie’s decision to discontinue the unpopular package demonstrates the developer’s commitment to addressing fan feedback and improving the game experience.

For those who have played Season of the Wish, Bungie is eager to hear your thoughts and feedback on the latest season of Destiny 2.

