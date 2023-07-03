Business use of ChatGPT, why secure

Netskope provides companies with a single data protection solution to securely manage employee usage of ChatGPT and other generative AI applications. As part of its Intelligent Security Service Edge (SSE) platform and decade-long commitment to data security innovation, Netskope can now enable the secure use of generative AI. And this is thanks to unique data protection techniques and patented which are not available in other SSE platforms.

An exponential growth

Following the incidents in 2023 related to the exposure of sensitive data from generative AI, many companies are now considering whether and how to enable the secure use of these applications. They also want to support AI innovation without putting their businesses at risk. Currently:

about 10% of corporate organizations are blocking actively use of ChatGPT by teams; ChatGPT adoption is growing exponentially in enterprises. Currently at a rate of 25% month over month; approximately one in 100 corporate employees actively use ChatGPT on a daily basis, with each user sending, on average, 8 requests per day.

Unified solution

To address this challenge, Netskope Intelligent SSE combines long-standing industry-recognized data protection capabilities with newly released innovations specifically for classification and dynamic auditing. Solutions that aim at the safe use of generative artificial intelligence applications. All of this is available to Netskope customers today as a unified solution offered by Netskope and its network of channel partners.

Business use of ChatGPT

Krishna Narayanaswamy, Co-fondatore e Chief Technology Officer di Netskope

Enterprises today must decide whether to block access to ChatGPT and other generative AI apps to reduce risks for security. Or enable use and take advantage of the efficiencies and other benefits these apps can bring. Safely enabling these apps is ultimately an advanced data protection challenge, one that Netskope is uniquely positioned to solve. Netskope helps all organizations encourage responsible use of these increasingly popular applications by putting the right data protection controls in place that help keep the business secure and productive.

Complete visibility into app usage

Features of the Netskope Zero Trust Engine (part of Intelligent SSE) for securely enabling Generative AI applications include:

Instant access to specific ChatGPT usage and trends within your organization. This is thanks to the broadest SaaS application discovery capabilities in the industry (using a dynamic database of over 60,000 applications) and Advanced Analytics dashboards. The best application ranking system on the market, the Cloud Confidence Index (CCI), which actively ranks new generative AI applications. And assess the risks accordingly. Why secure your business use of ChatGPT Granular context and application instance identification via the patented Cloud XD engine. This distinct access levels and data flows through application accounts, such as corporate and personal accounts. Visibility via a new web category purpose-built to identify generative AI domains. Enables teams to configure access control and security policies in real time and manage traffic targeted specifically for AI applications.

Control access to applications

Ability to monitor, allow, or block sensitive corporate data (such as source code) from being published to AI chatbots. Messages from coaching visual to warn users in real time of potential data exposure and other risks. This happens every time generative AI applications are accessed, promoting their responsible use and training employees in real time, without interrupting harmless requests.

Advanced data protection

Ability to monitor and allow or block posts and file uploads to AI chatbots. Support for regulatory compliance needs. Such as GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA and many more, using advanced data classifiers and ML-based detection. With SSE services powered by NewEdge, Netskope offers customers unmatched coverage, performance and service resilience. NewEdge is the leading Security Private Cloud infrastructure with data centers in over 65 geographies globally.