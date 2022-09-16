Activision’s special Call of Duty Next event in Los Angeles saw a number of major announcements for the shooter franchise.

But perhaps a potentially overlooked but very relevant future for the series after Modern Warfare II is that all Call of Duty games will share the same game engine from now on. It’s a polished version of the engine that debuted with Modern Warfare in 2019, and the combined talent of numerous studios.

Modern Warfare II features a physically-based material system for next-generation photogrammetry, a new quad-based mixing flow system, new PBR rendering for surface and subsurface, volumetric lighting, 4K HDR, and more, plus new GPU polygon count milestones .

It’s a huge tech hype that Infinity Ward hopes to become the standard in the franchise, and also includes a new toolchain, improved movement systems, and AI smarts.

Ricochet enhanced and enabled at launch

The Ricochet anti-cheat system is constantly being improved and updated (in fact, today we learned that Warzone has banned half a million cheating or offensive accounts due to it). In fact, for the launch of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, it will launch globally at the same time as the games. Also, it will be updated continuously and more frequently than before. Cheating will now be more difficult.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be available worldwide on October 28 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC. Warzone 2.0 will be released on the same platform in a few weeks on November 16. It’s time to get back to the battlefield.