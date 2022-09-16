Original title: National Youth Team U20 Asian Cup qualifiers two consecutive victories

Beijing Daily News (Reporter Li Li) In the early morning of Beijing time yesterday, in the U20 Asian Cup qualifiers, the National Youth Team defeated the Maldives team 5-0 and successfully won two consecutive victories, laying the foundation for the promotion.

In the first round, the National Youth Team defeated the Myanmar team 3-1. In this round, facing the weakest team in the group, the Maldives, the goal of the National Youth Team is to win and score more goals in order to obtain more goal difference.

In the 23rd minute, the National Youth Team opened the scoring by Hehe Mitula. 12 minutes later, Eiffelding shot again and made another contribution, making the score 2-0. In the 39th minute, Hehe Mitu pulled a nod to the goal, and the National Youth Team ended the first half with a 3-0 lead.

Liu Guobao, who won two penalty kicks for the National Youth Team last game, appeared in the second half. In the 60th minute, the National Youth Team won a corner kick from the right, Yang Minjie nodded the ball in front, and Chen Zhexuan, who was in ambush at the back point, scored with a header. Since then, the National Youth Team has continued to attack, but the physical fitness of the players has also dropped significantly. In the 84th minute, the opposing defender brought Hu Hetao down, the referee awarded a penalty kick, Mai Wulang made the penalty kick, and the score was finally fixed at 5-0.

The National Youth Team currently has 6 points in both games and is temporarily ranked first in the group. In the next round, the national youth team will play against the strong Uzbekistan team, and the final round will play against the host Saudi team.