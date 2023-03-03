The American house Cannondale gave birth to the collection LAB71, dream bikes, professional in all respects, meticulous in every detail, with the best components currently available. The new category includes racing bikes, MTB, Gravel and E-Bike, all on sale from March 1st.





Not much is known about these new bikes yet Cannondale, except that they have been designed to offer maximum performance in their field of application (road, Mtb, Gravel, E-bike). Built with sophisticated materials and cutting-edge production processes, painstakingly finished with craftsmanship, equipped with top-level components, they represent the fruit of more than half a century of Cannondale experience in the construction of bicycles. The new Cannondale LAB71 collection will be officially launched on March 1st, when models and relative sales prices will be known.





– Website Cannondale

Article edited by Robert Chiappa