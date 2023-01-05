Everything that happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. However, this year there is some more hope of seeing the innovations in world consumer technology also in our country. After two years of Covid and the chip crisis permitting, the largest consumer electronics fair in the world is back more energized than ever. The metaverse takes center stage, but also Web3 and the blockchain. The game to dominate the virtual and augmented reality market has in fact just begun. Here are the announcements and products that have most impressed us.