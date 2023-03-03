Home Technology Check Out Some New Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure Images
Check Out Some New Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure Images

by admin
by admin

A week ago, it was announced that Forza Horizon 5 would be getting a second premium expansion pack calledRally Adventure. Playground Games claims this is their“The Most Extreme Driving Road Ever”with lots of activity and a new one, involving three rally teams competing in a new area called Sierra Nueva.

We’re also promising 10 new off-road vehicles, better environmental damage, a HUD and more when it premieres on March 29th for £14.99/€19.99 (also included in Forza Horizon 5 Special Edition) combo.

Since its announcement, the series’Official Twitter accountshared some pictures from the game and we have collected them for you now. They mainly focus on the environment, but also have some proper backlash.

Check them out below, this looks like a real stunner.

