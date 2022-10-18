Limited to Nintendo Switch Online members who can play until the level is cleared for free during the period”Try the Fun Club」
The classic Metroidvania game will be launched at the end of October 2022Bloodcursed City: Ritual of the Night》 for a limited time trial!
A masterpiece that inherits the DNA of Castlevania
《Bloodcursed City: Ritual of the Night (Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night) is a video game publisher based in Milan, Italy505 Gamesfor saleSide scrolling 2D action RPG。
This work is also considered to be like another classic “Castlevania X Symphony of the Night“ofMetroidvania-like game。
After all, by the former “castlevania” series producerTakashi Igarashibelong toArtPlayThe developed game “City of Blood Cursed: Ritual of the Night”!
having “alchemy」「demon“Adventure, growth, and collection of props in the dark world of ‘ is a very worthwhile game to play, butDifficulty is slightly higher。
However, this work relies onHandsome action and smooth operationEven people who are not good at action games can get used to it gradually during the playing process, and finally they will be able to control the protagonist freely”Miriam」！
Although “City of Blood Cursed: Ritual of the Night” is a game released in 2019, the game will be updated at any time, soPlayable characters are also constantly increasing!
Nintendo official website
The City of Bloodcursed: Ritual of the Dark Night Trial Fun will be hereOctober 21, 2022 (Fri) 12:00 ~ October 27, 2022 (Thu) 17:59held during the period!
It can be downloaded from the My Nintendo Store, or you can play it during the trial period by clicking “Trial Fun Club (いっせいトライアル)” in the Nintendo eShop “City of Blood Cursed: Ritual of the Dark Night” on the Nintendo Switch.
Secretly speaking, “City of the Blood Cursed: Ritual of the Night”1 week game can be broken in about 1 week!
You can fully enjoy the fun of the game in the trial club.
this asCERO : C (applicable to 15 years old and above)game, so you need parental consent to play!
This time, there are also more than half price discounts!
Basically, the games of the demo club will be launched at the same time.Discountof course this time is no exception!
The download version of Bloodcursed City: Ritual of the Night, started from the demo concertOctober 21, 2022 (Friday) 12:00About 1 week after the end of the demo clubNovember 3, 2022 (Thursday) 23:59Up to now, the original price is 6,028 yen (HKD 310). During the promotion period, you can purchase2,400 yen (HKD 124)purchase!
It’s almost60%OFF！under half price!
Although I mentioned that it takes about 1 week to clear the level, but with the increase of playable characters, exploring everything, strengthening characters, changing Miriam’s appearance, etc., 1 week is not enough to play to the fullest!
try out the symphonyArchives can be inherited to production versionso those who can’t enjoy it can buy the full version during the discount period!
For more details, please visit Nintendo’s official website (Hong Kong)!
[トピックス]Unlimited play of “Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night” for a limited time. Nintendo Switch Online subscribers only event “Issei Trial” held. https://t.co/8TOV1IL76G
— Nintendo Co., Ltd. (@Nintendo) October 17, 2022
