The classic action RPG “Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night” is back on your smartphone! Pre-registration is being accepted!

Limited to Nintendo Switch Online members who can play until the level is cleared for free during the period” Try the Fun Club 」 The classic Metroidvania game will be launched at the end of October 2022 Bloodcursed City: Ritual of the Night 》 for a limited time trial!

A masterpiece that inherits the DNA of Castlevania

《Bloodcursed City: Ritual of the Night (Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night) is a video game publisher based in Milan, Italy505 Gamesfor saleSide scrolling 2D action RPG。

This work is also considered to be like another classic “Castlevania X Symphony of the Night“ofMetroidvania-like game。

After all, by the former “castlevania” series producerTakashi Igarashibelong toArtPlayThe developed game “City of Blood Cursed: Ritual of the Night”!

having “alchemy」「demon“Adventure, growth, and collection of props in the dark world of ‘ is a very worthwhile game to play, butDifficulty is slightly higher。

However, this work relies onHandsome action and smooth operationEven people who are not good at action games can get used to it gradually during the playing process, and finally they will be able to control the protagonist freely”Miriam」！

Although “City of Blood Cursed: Ritual of the Night” is a game released in 2019, the game will be updated at any time, soPlayable characters are also constantly increasing!

The City of Bloodcursed: Ritual of the Dark Night Trial Fun will be hereOctober 21, 2022 (Fri) 12:00 ~ October 27, 2022 (Thu) 17:59held during the period!

It can be downloaded from the My Nintendo Store, or you can play it during the trial period by clicking “Trial Fun Club (いっせいトライアル)” in the Nintendo eShop “City of Blood Cursed: Ritual of the Dark Night” on the Nintendo Switch.

Secretly speaking, “City of the Blood Cursed: Ritual of the Night”1 week game can be broken in about 1 week!

You can fully enjoy the fun of the game in the trial club.

this asCERO : C (applicable to 15 years old and above)game, so you need parental consent to play!