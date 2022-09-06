Many friends play with stored-value cards, especially annual cards, because they are playing with high data usage. When it comes to the annual card, many people in the market say that one is the 3HK universal card, the other is csl. Lucky SIM, and the other is the CMHK duck chat. Among them, Duck Talk Jia, who has a high-use stored-value card, will upgrade from 120GB Double Up to 240GB of super-large use. If you want to know more details, please read the following!

CMHK Duck Talk Jia 120GB upgrade to 240GB

CMHK Ya Liaojia 120GB data annual card upgrade, 120GB becomes 240GB, that is, it has double data, the current market price is about $238, and according to the quotation of an online store specializing in SIM cards, the period of use will go to 5 in 2023. Month, that is, the system can be used for 8 months, except for the 8-month calculation, that is, the average monthly $30 has 30GB of data, which is about $1 / GB of data, plus 2000 call minutes. If you plan to buy a high-use annual card and use it as a secondary card, I think this SIM is quite worth it! Do netizens look at it again?

Duck Talk Jia 240GB Data Card Details

Face value: $428

Market price: ~$238

Data Speed: 4G, 42Mbps

Data usage: 240GB

Talk minutes: 2000 minutes

Source: DataWorld