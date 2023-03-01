Al Mobile World Congress 2023, VMware presented the implementation of VMware Telco Cloud by global communications service providers.

Highlights include a number of product enhancements and an ever-expanding partner ecosystem that will help i CSP accelerate network modernization and seize the opportunities of 5G and the edge.

Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president e general manager, Service Provider and Edge, VMware

We have evolved the telco and edge digital infrastructure by providing CSPs with a cloud-smart approach capable of offering greater flexibility and efficiency, both from a technological and operational point of view. By working in synergy with our partners, our customers will have the opportunity to create advanced and innovative services capable of growing the sector and evolving its capabilities.

Leading CSPs are transforming their networks with VMware

SoftBank, which achieved two key goals by partnering with VMware. By adopting a horizontal digital infrastructure for its core 5G network, SoftBank is now able to unify its architecture more easily, resulting in increased efficiency and improved automation. Building on the VMware Telco Cloud Platform allows SoftBank to accelerate time to market for the implementation of new and innovative services, providing a competitive advantage. For more details, read the blog post.

Vodafone Qatar, who chose VMware Telco Cloud as a platform to modernize the network. This will enable the company to apply the full potential of 5G, cloud and modern infrastructure and thus bring new services to market, supporting the country’s digitization ambitions in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. For more details, read the release press.

The programmability of the Open RAN

At Mobile Word Congress 2023, VMware is hosting rAppathon, an app development challenge aimed at the growing ecosystem of rApp and xApp partners. In collaboration with Intel, VMware will bring together developers from seven partners to submit their xApp and rApp RAN applications built on the VMware RIC platform to a panel of telco industry experts who will decide the winner based on criteria such as innovation, business impact and network, and its sustainability.

VMware Telco Cloud Platform, lo sviluppo con i partner

NTT DATA e VMware announced the extension of the partnership to help accelerate the ability of CSPs to leverage Open RAN best practices and know-how at scale, including the instantiation, configuration, testing and operation of cloud-native functions (CNF) on new or existing network implementations.

Samsung Electronics e VMware announced their first virtual network launch, with the integration of Samsung’s virtualized RAN into VMware Telco Cloud Platform as part of DISH’s 5G network buildout. The two companies offer a proven, more interoperable topology that enables CSPs to accelerate and simplify their RAN deployments at scale more efficiently.

Telco Cloud advanced automation

VMware introduced new and improved offerings to help CSPs modernize their networks faster and monetize new services.

The presentation of the vision of VMware del framework Service Management and Orchestration, which follows the O-RAN alliance’s approach of simplifying, optimizing and automating the RAN and its applications. To achieve this, VMware leverages its suite of cloud telco orchestration and management solutions, including VMware Centralized RIC (non-real-time RIC), VMware Telco Cloud Automation, and VMware Telco Cloud Service Assurance. With this vision, CSPs can further simplify programmable 5G RAN deployments with end-to-end automation and optimization.

Introducing Project Kauai, a technical preview, giving CSPs more options for implementing a modern, disaggregated RAN. While CSPs continue to benefit from a VMware ESXi-based architecture, Project Kauai will complement the hypervisor by enabling them to run virtualized and disaggregated RAN functions directly on a bare metal server with VMware Tanzu. Project Kauai will offer CSPs greater choice and flexibility, particularly in the most demanding areas of their RAN – the far edge cellular sites.